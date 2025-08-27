Feeding disorders in toddlers and children: What every parent should know Feeding disorders tend to impact the child's ability to eat or drink normally, leading to nutritional, emotional, and developmental concerns. Hence, early recognition and expert intervention can help with successful outcomes.

New Delhi:

Eating is a basic need; however, for some children, mealtime becomes a daily struggle. A feeding disorder goes beyond picky eating. So, it involves difficulties with eating or drinking that can impact a child's health, growth, and overall development. Whether it’s refusal to eat, difficulty chewing or swallowing, or extreme food aversions, feeding disorders can be frustrating for both children and their parents.

What is a feeding disorder?

Dr Prashant Moralwar, Consultant Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, says a feeding disorder is seen when the child consistently struggles to eat enough or appropriately for their age. This can include problems like continuous refusal to eat or drink certain textures or types of food, difficulty chewing or swallowing (dysphagia), vomiting or gagging during meals, and extremely limited food variety or strong food aversions. These issues may appear in infancy or early childhood and can be carried forward in later life if not managed at the right time.

What are the causes of feeding disorders?

Causes of feeding disorders: Conditions like acid reflux, food allergies, or oral motor issues; developmental disorders such as autism spectrum disorder or cerebral palsy; other factors such as anxiety, trauma, or past negative feeding experiences; and even stress or inappropriate feeding practices can be the causes.

The complications

Poor weight gain or growth delays

Nutritional deficiencies, leading to weakened immunity or anaemia

Delayed speech and motor development (due to oral motor dysfunction)

Emotional and social issues, including anxiety around mealtimes and social withdrawal

Crucial tips for parents

Stay calm and patient: Avoid forcing the child to eat, which can increase anxiety. Let him/her do it when he/she is hungry.

Create a routine: Regular mealtimes help build a predictable structure.

Offer small portions: Reduce pressure by offering manageable food amounts. Don’t try to fill the plate to its maximum capacity, as the child may also develop the habit of overeating.

Encourage self-feeding: This builds independence and confidence. They will try to explore what they like.

Involve a team: Consult a paediatrician, speech or occupational therapist, and nutritionist for a comprehensive evaluation and support plan. Ensure the child is getting appropriate nutrition.

Feeding disorders are complex issues that need understanding and proper intervention. With timely help and consistent support, most children can overcome feeding challenges and thrive. So, make sure to consult an expert without any delay.

