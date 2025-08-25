Recognising viral jaundice in children: Signs you shouldn't ignore as per an expert Learn how to identify early signs of viral jaundice in children, including yellow eyes, dark urine, fatigue, and stomach pain. Dr. Abhishek Agarwal shares prevention tips and treatment advice for parents.

Viral jaundice is a fairly common condition among children, especially during the monsoon season when waterborne illnesses are on the rise. Parents often mistake the early symptoms for general fatigue or indigestion, which can delay treatment. Recognising the signs early and adopting preventive measures can make a big difference in a child’s recovery.

We reached out to Dr. Abhishek Agarwal, a consultant in internal medicine, Paras Health Kanpur, to get his take. The doctor shares the key symptoms of viral jaundice. Let's get into the details.

Symptoms parents should not ignore

According to Dr. Abhishek Agarwal, “Children often get a viral infection that causes jaundice, which is a common problem related to the liver. This happens more often during the monsoon season when water-related illnesses are more common. Parents should be vigilant and look out for early signs, such as yellowing of the eyes and skin, dark-coloured urine, extreme tiredness, moodiness or sleepiness, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, or abdominal pain or swelling. If any of these signs show up, parents should take their child to a doctor right away instead of trying to treat it at home. Getting medical help early is really important.”

According to the doctor, common signs include:

Yellowing of the eyes and skin

Dark urine

Unexplained tiredness or fatigue

Irritability, mood swings, or sleepiness

Poor appetite

Nausea or vomiting

Abdominal pain or swelling

Immediate medical consultation is crucial if these symptoms appear.

Prevention is just as important as treatment

Dr. Agarwal stresses that while treatment is important, preventing viral jaundice is equally vital. “Keeping things clean, making sure children drink only safe water, washing fruits and veggies well, and teaching kids to wash their hands often can help prevent the illness. Getting vaccinated against hepatitis A and B is also a great way to protect children.”

Parents can reduce the risk of viral jaundice by:

Ensuring children drink boiled, filtered, or packaged safe water

Practising hand hygiene before meals and after using the washroom

Washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating

Avoiding roadside food or unhygienic eateries, especially in the rainy season

Getting children vaccinated against hepatitis A and B

Early action ensures recovery

The good news is that with early detection and proper care, most children make a complete recovery from viral jaundice. Parents must stay alert to symptoms, seek medical advice promptly, and reinforce hygiene practices at home.

Awareness, prevention, and timely treatment are the three pillars of protecting children from viral jaundice. Don't forget that!