Understanding Jaundice: Can it be fatal like in Santhosh Balaraj’s case?

Son of renowned producer Anekal Balraj, Kannada actor Santhosh Balaraj passed away at a private hospital at the age of 34. The actor was taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) due to jaundice at a young age, according to Asianet News.

Jaundice is a condition wherein one’s skin, eyes, and urine become yellow because of the high bilirubin level. So, bilirubin is a yellow pigment produced from the breakdown of red blood cells. It is not a disease but a sign of an underlying issue, which is related to the liver, such as hepatitis, liver cirrhosis, gallstones, or infections.

What are the major signs of jaundice?

Those with jaundice will experience symptoms such as yellow eyes and skin, dark urine, pale stools, fatigue, nausea, and abdominal pain.

How can jaundice be detected?

Jaundice can be detected by doing blood tests to check liver function and bilirubin levels, and the doctor can also advise an ultrasound or CT scan. The line of treatment will be designed by the doctor. So, understand that viral jaundice will go away on its own.

What happens if left untreated?

If jaundice is left untreated, there can be liver damage, and one may need a transplant for survival. There are higher chances of morbidity and mortality in patients if the transplant is not performed at the right time. Other problems of untreated jaundice are liver failure or blocked bile ducts.

Hence, timely diagnosis and management are key to improving the quality of life of those with jaundice. Patients with symptoms such as yellowing of the eyes are advised to seek treatment without any delay.

