Why do some people sweat more than others? Explained by a doctor Why do some people sweat more than others? Dr. Shrey Srivastava explains the role of genetics, hormones, body size, and the nervous system in excessive sweating, also known as hyperhidrosis.

The body keeps its temperature in check by means of evaporation through sweat. But for some, it feels like the sweat glands have truly gone into overdrive, and they sweat even when others can stay dry. So the nagging question remains: why do I sweat more than others?

With this in mind, we interviewed Dr. Shrey Srivastava, the Senior Consultant–Internal Medicine at Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida. According to the doctor, the patterns seen in sweating may vary greatly and usually depend on several overlapping factors. Let's dig deeper!

Genetics play a big role

“One of the major reasons why people sweat more than others is genetics,” Dr. Srivastava said. If excessive sweating runs in the family, chances are higher that an individual will experience the same. He explained that some people are simply born with sweat glands that are more active or respond more readily to heat, stress, or exertion.

The nervous system connection

Beyond genes, the body’s internal wiring also matters. “The autonomic nervous system controls automatic functions, including sweating. If it is overly sensitive, it can trigger sweat even in situations where it isn’t required,” Dr. Srivastava pointed out. This is why some people sweat during cooler weather or in moments of nervousness, when the body’s stress response kicks in despite no physical exertion.

Hormonal shifts can make a difference

Hormones are another important factor. “Menopause, puberty, and pregnancy are stages where hormonal fluctuations can drive excessive sweating,” he said. Stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol can also make sweat glands more aggressive, especially in high-pressure or emotionally charged situations.

Body size and composition

Dr. Srivastava noted that body type can influence sweat levels, too. “People with larger body sizes or higher body fat percentages tend to sweat more because their bodies generate more heat and need more sweat to cool down,” he explained. People with more muscle mass tend to perspire more since muscular activity is directly related to metabolic activity, which raises the body temperature.

When to seek help

Sometimes, excessive sweating can interfere with daily life. In such scenarios, a person is said to have hyperhidrosis. According to Dr. Srivastava, whenever there is a situation where sweating seems unmanageable or starts interfering with daily routines or comes without any apparent cause, it should be treated as a matter of priority, and a medical consultation is recommended to identify a medical cause.

“Each person’s body is unique. What’s normal for one may not be normal for another. The key is to notice when sweating goes beyond comfort and becomes disruptive,” he concluded.