Sweaty hands during summer? Know causes and home remedies to prevent hyperhidrosis

Frequent hand sweating, called hyperhidrosis, is a common problem in the summer season. This condition occurs when our sweat glands become more active than normal. Sweating is a natural way to regulate body temperature, but excessive sweating in the hands starts feeling uncomfortable.
Especially, when you shake hands with someone or use a mobile or laptop, this problem can be even more troublesome. Let's know its causes and solutions.
Causes of sweaty hands
- Hyperhidrosis: This is a condition in which the sweat glands of the body produce excessive sweat, affecting the hands and feet more.
- Stress and anxiety: It is normal for hands to sweat in case of extreme stress or nervousness.
- Hot and humid weather: In summer, due to high humidity in the atmosphere, we sweat more.
- Thyroid problems: Irregularities in the thyroid gland can also cause excessive sweating in the hands.
- Caffeine and spicy foods: Consuming too much spicy food and caffeine can also increase sweating by increasing body heat.
Controlling sweating through yoga and meditation
- Pranayama: Deep breathing techniques like Anulom-Vilom and Kapalabhati reduce stress, which reduces sweating.
- Meditation: Do meditation daily to reduce mental stress and anxiety, it also provides relief from the problem of sweating.
Home remedies to control sweating
- Use antiperspirant: Applying antiperspirant on hands controls sweat glands, which reduces sweating.
- Use baking soda: Baking soda has antiperspirant properties. Mix it in water and apply it on your hands, it helps in reducing sweating.
- Apple cider vinegar: The astringent properties present in apple cider vinegar help in controlling excessive sweating in hands.
- Mint and neem water: Washing hands with cold mint and neem water keeps them fresh and reduces sweating.
- Use talcum powder: Applying talcum powder on hands helps in absorbing sweat and keeps hands dry.
When to contact a doctor?
If excessive sweating of your hands is affecting your everyday life or the above remedies are not providing relief, then you should contact a doctor. The doctor may recommend medication or therapy for this condition.
Sweating hands is common in summer, but if this problem persists then it can be a sign of hyperhidrosis. This problem can be easily controlled with proper care, home remedies and stress management.
ALSO READ: Sweaty skin solutions: Know how to prevent heat-induced acne and breakouts