Sweaty hands during summer? Know causes and home remedies to prevent hyperhidrosis Do you have a problem with frequent sweating of your hands in summer? Know its main causes and easy home remedies to prevent hyperhidrosis.

Frequent hand sweating, called hyperhidrosis, is a common problem in the summer season. This condition occurs when our sweat glands become more active than normal. Sweating is a natural way to regulate body temperature, but excessive sweating in the hands starts feeling uncomfortable.

Especially, when you shake hands with someone or use a mobile or laptop, this problem can be even more troublesome. Let's know its causes and solutions.

Causes of sweaty hands

Hyperhidrosis: This is a condition in which the sweat glands of the body produce excessive sweat, affecting the hands and feet more.

This is a condition in which the sweat glands of the body produce excessive sweat, affecting the hands and feet more. Stress and anxiety: It is normal for hands to sweat in case of extreme stress or nervousness.

It is normal for hands to sweat in case of extreme stress or nervousness. Hot and humid weather: In summer, due to high humidity in the atmosphere, we sweat more.

In summer, due to high humidity in the atmosphere, we sweat more. Thyroid problems: Irregularities in the thyroid gland can also cause excessive sweating in the hands.

Irregularities in the thyroid gland can also cause excessive sweating in the hands. Caffeine and spicy foods: Consuming too much spicy food and caffeine can also increase sweating by increasing body heat.

Controlling sweating through yoga and meditation

Pranayama: Deep breathing techniques like Anulom-Vilom and Kapalabhati reduce stress, which reduces sweating.

Deep breathing techniques like Anulom-Vilom and Kapalabhati reduce stress, which reduces sweating. Meditation: Do meditation daily to reduce mental stress and anxiety, it also provides relief from the problem of sweating.

Home remedies to control sweating

Use antiperspirant: Applying antiperspirant on hands controls sweat glands, which reduces sweating.

Applying antiperspirant on hands controls sweat glands, which reduces sweating. Use baking soda: Baking soda has antiperspirant properties. Mix it in water and apply it on your hands, it helps in reducing sweating.

Baking soda has antiperspirant properties. Mix it in water and apply it on your hands, it helps in reducing sweating. Apple cider vinegar: The astringent properties present in apple cider vinegar help in controlling excessive sweating in hands.

The astringent properties present in apple cider vinegar help in controlling excessive sweating in hands. Mint and neem water: Washing hands with cold mint and neem water keeps them fresh and reduces sweating.

Washing hands with cold mint and neem water keeps them fresh and reduces sweating. Use talcum powder: Applying talcum powder on hands helps in absorbing sweat and keeps hands dry.

When to contact a doctor?

If excessive sweating of your hands is affecting your everyday life or the above remedies are not providing relief, then you should contact a doctor. The doctor may recommend medication or therapy for this condition.

Sweating hands is common in summer, but if this problem persists then it can be a sign of hyperhidrosis. This problem can be easily controlled with proper care, home remedies and stress management.

