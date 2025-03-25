Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Sweaty hands during summer? Know causes and home remedies to prevent hyperhidrosis

Sweaty hands during summer? Know causes and home remedies to prevent hyperhidrosis

Do you have a problem with frequent sweating of your hands in summer? Know its main causes and easy home remedies to prevent hyperhidrosis.

Know causes and home remedies to prevent sweaty hands.
Know causes and home remedies to prevent sweaty hands. Image Source : Freepik
Edited By: Kristina Das @KristinaDas2
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

Frequent hand sweating, called hyperhidrosis, is a common problem in the summer season. This condition occurs when our sweat glands become more active than normal. Sweating is a natural way to regulate body temperature, but excessive sweating in the hands starts feeling uncomfortable.

Especially, when you shake hands with someone or use a mobile or laptop, this problem can be even more troublesome. Let's know its causes and solutions.

Causes of sweaty hands

  • Hyperhidrosis: This is a condition in which the sweat glands of the body produce excessive sweat, affecting the hands and feet more.
  • Stress and anxiety: It is normal for hands to sweat in case of extreme stress or nervousness.
  • Hot and humid weather: In summer, due to high humidity in the atmosphere, we sweat more.
  • Thyroid problems: Irregularities in the thyroid gland can also cause excessive sweating in the hands.
  • Caffeine and spicy foods: Consuming too much spicy food and caffeine can also increase sweating by increasing body heat.

Controlling sweating through yoga and meditation

  • Pranayama: Deep breathing techniques like Anulom-Vilom and Kapalabhati reduce stress, which reduces sweating.
  • Meditation: Do meditation daily to reduce mental stress and anxiety, it also provides relief from the problem of sweating.

Home remedies to control sweating

  • Use antiperspirant: Applying antiperspirant on hands controls sweat glands, which reduces sweating.
  • Use baking soda: Baking soda has antiperspirant properties. Mix it in water and apply it on your hands, it helps in reducing sweating.
  • Apple cider vinegar: The astringent properties present in apple cider vinegar help in controlling excessive sweating in hands.
  • Mint and neem water: Washing hands with cold mint and neem water keeps them fresh and reduces sweating.
  • Use talcum powder: Applying talcum powder on hands helps in absorbing sweat and keeps hands dry.

When to contact a doctor?

If excessive sweating of your hands is affecting your everyday life or the above remedies are not providing relief, then you should contact a doctor. The doctor may recommend medication or therapy for this condition.

Sweating hands is common in summer, but if this problem persists then it can be a sign of hyperhidrosis. This problem can be easily controlled with proper care, home remedies and stress management.

ALSO READ: Sweaty skin solutions: Know how to prevent heat-induced acne and breakouts

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle
Sweat Hands Home Remedies
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\