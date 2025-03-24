Sweaty skin solutions: Know how to prevent heat-induced acne and breakouts We tend to sweat a lot during summer and get prone to acne. In this article, a renowned dermatologist has explained how we can prevent heat-induced acne and breakouts.

With summers approaching, incidence of acne and skin breakouts is on a hike. The real cause behind this is not the sweat, rather its interaction with skin, bacteria and skin sebum. To prevent heat-induced acne and breakouts, delving into the root cause and taking proactive measures is crucial.

Why does sweat cause acne?

When we spoke to Dr Khushboo Jha, MD, Chief Dermatologist and Founder of One Skin Clinic, Faridabad, she said when sweat sticks to your skin, a moist ambience is created for the breakout-causing bacteria to grow and reproduce such as Propionibacterium acnes. Also, sweat is the body’s excreta and when it gets mixed with the dead skin cells, that reside on the skin’s surface, and the skin sebum, it clogs the skin pores. In some cases, excessive sweating can also trigger fungal acne (Malassezia folliculitis), caused by yeast overgrowth rather than bacteria.

Tips to prevent heat-induced breakouts

Adequate face cleansing - Washing your face twice daily is crucial to remove sweat and excess oil. Use salicylic acid cleansers to unclog pores, benzoyl peroxide (2.5%-5%) to kill acne-causing bacteria or mild sulfur-based washes to prevent fungal acne. Avoid over-cleansing, as it can strip your skin, leading to increased oil production.

Application of moisturizer that is lightweight and non-comedogenic - Skipping moisturizer can worsen breakouts. Opt for gel-based moisturizers with hyaluronic acid, oil-free, non-comedogenic formulas that won't clog pores, niacinamide-based creams to reduce inflammation.

Apt sunscreen usage as per the skin type - Heavy sunscreens can worsen breakouts. Instead, use mineral-based sunscreens (zinc oxide, titanium dioxide) for acne-prone skin, mattifying, gel-based formulas to absorb excess oil.

Practice to keep the skin dry and easy to breathe - Wear moisture-wicking fabrics to reduce sweat buildup. Always practice to change out of sweaty clothes immediately. Use zinc oxide-based powders to absorb excess sweat on the body.

Avoidance of face touching - Touching your face or wiping sweat with dirty hands can push bacteria into pores. Instead, use clean microfiber cloths to pat sweat dry or oil-absorbing blotting papers instead of rubbing your skin.

Exfoliation is a must but with gentle exfoliants - Limit exfoliation to 2-3 times a week to avoid irritation. You can opt for AHAs (lactic acid, glycolic acid) for surface exfoliation or BHAs (salicylic acid) to clean deep inside pores. Azelaic acid works wonders to fight bacteria and reduce inflammation.

Conclusion

By just maintenance of a proper skincare regime, wearing fabrics that let the skin breathe a d choosing apt sunscreen, you can prevent or deal with sweat or heat-based acne. If these measures aren’t working, consult a specialised dermatologist.

