Summer Skincare for Dark Spots: Dermatologist shares ways to fade hyperpigmentation When it comes to dealing with hyperpigmented patches during summers, make use of targeted ingredients and gentle skin exfoliation to lighten the skin tone. All you have to do is to be consistent and practice a skincare regime for a brighter and even toned skin.

With approaching summers, exposure to direct rays of the sun, heat and environmental stressors increases and this raises the incidence of dark spots on the skin, also known as hyperpigmentation. The sun’s harmful UV radiations stimulate the skin’s melanin production, thereby leading to unwanted discolouration of the skin. If you struggle with dark spots, here’s Dr Ameesha Mahajan, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Founder, of Eden Skin Clinic explained how to prevent them from getting worse and fade existing ones.

Prevention of the skin from sun damage -

Application of sunscreen 365 days a year - Broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 50) is your best defence against hyperpigmentation. Choose a mineral-based sunscreen with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide for better protection. Reapply every 2-3 hours, especially if you’re outdoors.

Opting for antioxidant-based products as well as foods - Pairing sunscreen with antioxidants like Vitamin C or niacinamide enhances UV protection. Vitamin C helps neutralize free radicals and inhibits melanin production, preventing dark spots from getting darker.

Skipping outdoors during peak sun hours - Stay indoors between 10 AM and 4 PM when UV rays are strongest. If you must go out, wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

Practice gentle skincare - Excessive scrubbing or using harsh exfoliants can trigger post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH). Stick to mild exfoliants like lactic acid or mandelic acid, which brighten without irritation.

Treatment of existing dark spots or hyperpigmented skin patches -

Targeted skincare actives - For reducing melanin transfer and evening out the skin tone, you need niacinamide. Tyrosinase is an enzyme that synthesizes melanin in the skin and leads to dark spots. However, the activity of this enzyme can be inhibited with vitamin C-containing products. Kojic Acid & Licorice Extract are natural skin brighteners that lighten dark patches. Alpha Arbutin is a. safer alternative to hydroquinone that reduces pigmentation.

Gentle and limited skin exfoliation - Chemical exfoliation with AHAs (glycolic acid, lactic acid) or BHAs (salicylic acid) helps remove pigmented skin cells. Limit exfoliation to 2-3 times a week to avoid irritation.

Retinoids are a must-try - Retinol or prescription retinoids boost cell turnover, gradually fading dark spots over time. Use them at night and always follow with sunscreen during the day.

Professional aesthetic dermatological treatments - If the pigmentation is quite stubborn, make your appointment with a professional dermatologist to seek the required treatments for lightening skin tone. These treatments can be chemical peels, fractional laser therapy, microneedling, etc.

