Skincare tips for acne-prone skin: Know why it's important to moisturise your skin

Your skin is the largest organ of the body and it is important that you take the necessary steps to keep it healthy. A lot of people suffer from acne-prone skin and these people need to be extremely careful about their skin. From the products they use to the routine they follow, all of these need to cater to their skin problem.

It is a popular belief that people with acne-prone skin should avoid moisturising their skin. This is because moisturising can clog pores which eventually leads to acne. However, this is not true. Applying moisturiser is an extremely important part of the skincare routine for people with acne-prone skin or any other skin type. Read on to know why it's important to moisturise if you have acne-prone skin.

Prevents Over-Drying and Irritation

Acne treatments like benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid can often dry out the skin. While these treatments are effective at fighting acne, they can also strip the skin of its natural oils. Moisturising helps restore the skin's hydration and prevents excessive dryness, which could worsen irritation or trigger more breakouts.

Maintains the Skin's Protective Barrier

Acne-prone skin can be sensitive, especially when using active ingredients. Moisturising helps maintain the skin’s natural moisture barrier which acts as a shield against environmental stressors like pollution, bacteria and harsh weather. A healthy barrier can prevent breakouts and help in healing.

Balances Oil Production

When the skin becomes too dry, it may compensate by producing excess oil, leading to clogged pores and more breakouts. A good moisturiser helps balance the skin’s oil production. This keeps the skin hydrated without making it greasy, thereby, reducing the chances of acne flare-ups.

Helps in Skin Healing

Acne can leave behind scars and marks that take time to heal. Moisturising helps accelerate the healing process by keeping the skin soft and nourished. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid or ceramides can help repair the skin, reducing the appearance of scars and preventing the skin from becoming irritated.

Soothes Inflammation

Many acne treatments can cause redness, inflammation or sensitivity. A moisturiser with soothing ingredients like aloe vera, niacinamide or chamomile can calm inflamed skin, thereby, reducing redness.

