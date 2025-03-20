Nowruz 2025: Know the date, significance and celebrations of the Persian New Year Nowruz begins on the first day of the Persian calendar and lasts for 13 days. The festival finds its roots in the ancient religion of Zoroastrianism. Read on to know the date, significance and celebrations of the Parsi New Year.

Nowruz is the Persian New Year marks the arrival of spring. This festival has been celebrated for more than 3,000 years and millions of people take part in the celebrations. Nowruz, which means 'new day' is usually celebrated between March 19 and March 22 during Spring Equinox.

Nowruz begins on the first day of the Persian calendar and lasts for 13 days. The festival finds its roots in the ancient religion of Zoroastrianism. It is usually celebrated by nearly 300 million people across Iran, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan and Central Asia and Parsi communities across the world.

Nowruz 2025 Date

This year, Nowruz will begin on March 20 at 05:01 AM EST (02:31 PM IST). After 13 days of celebration, it will end with 'Sizdah Bedar' wherein people spend time outdoors.

Nowruz Significance

Nowruz holds immense cultural and historical significance as it marks the first day of spring and the renewal of nature. It symbolises rebirth, hope and the triumph of light over darkness. Rooted in ancient Zoroastrian traditions, Nowruz is not only a time for personal reflection and renewal but also an occasion for communities to come together, share meals and honour their heritage.

The festival is rich with customs such as the preparation of the "Haft-Seen" table, which features symbolic items like garlic, apples and coins, each representing different values such as health, prosperity and love. Nowruz also promotes peace and unity, fostering a deeper connection among people who take part in the festivities.

Nowruz Celebrations

The celebrations of Nowruz are marked by various customs and traditions that span several days. Families clean and decorate their homes in preparation for the new year which symbolises the removal of negativity and welcoming fresh beginnings.

The highlight of the celebrations is the "Haft-Seen" table where seven items each starting with the Persian letter 'S' are arranged to represent different aspects of life, such as health, prosperity and love. People gather for feasts, wearing new clothes to signify renewal and often visit family and friends to exchange gifts and well-wishes.

