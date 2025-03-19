Kickstart your day with these 6 morning habits to help reduce water weight Accumulation of water in the body can cause swelling and weight gain. Doing these 6 things after waking up in the morning can help in reducing water weight.

Increasing water weight causes problems like swelling, heaviness, and weight gain in the body. The reason for increasing water weight in the body can be an unhealthy diet, eating too much salt, or hormonal changes. However, water weight can be reduced by these easy methods. Let us know which 6 things can help in reducing water weight by doing them in the morning.

1. Lemon with lukewarm water

After waking up in the morning, drinking lemon juice mixed in lukewarm water first can help reduce the problem of water weight. Drinking lemon juice mixed in warm water first speeds up the body's metabolism and removes toxins. Vitamin C and antioxidants present in lemon help in removing extra water and salt from the body. This is considered the best way to detox the body naturally.

2. Exercise and Yoga

After waking up in the morning, starting the day with light exercise and yoga improves blood circulation in the body, and excess water is removed through sweat. Yogasanas such as Trikonasana, Pawanmuktasana, and Bhujangasana help in reducing water weight from the body. Along with this, a twenty- to thirty-minute walk or jog can also prove beneficial.

3. Healthy breakfast

Breakfast is a meal that gives energy for the whole day, and hence it is important to always include nutritious food in breakfast. Breakfast should include high-protein and low-carb items like eggs, oats, yogurt, or fruits. Protein increases metabolism in the body and reduces water retention. Along with this, the amount of salt in breakfast should be kept low.

4. Herbal Tea

Drinking green tea, mint tea, or ginger tea in the morning helps reduce water retention. These herbal teas flush out toxins from the body and act as diuretics. Green tea contains antioxidants and reduces water retention by increasing the body's metabolism.

5. Plenty of water

It is important to drink plenty of water to remove extra water from the body. Drinking less water causes the body to store water. Therefore, one should try to drink 8 to 10 glasses of water throughout the day, starting in the morning. This will keep the body hydrated, and it will not store extra water.

6. Less salt

Add less salt to your food; excess salt retains water in the body. Along with this, one should eat fewer high-sodium food items like processed food, packaged snacks, and pickles. Instead, one should eat fresh fruits, vegetables, and nuts. These help in reducing water weight along with nourishing the body.

