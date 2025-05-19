Say goodbye to sweat and body odour with these 6 essential hygiene tips for summer Stay fresh and confident all summer long. Follow these 6 simple yet effective hygiene tips to beat sweat and body odour. Get ready for a sweat-free summer with these easy habits.

New Delhi:

As soon as the summer season arrives, the body sweats more, and with it, there are many problems like smelly sweat, rashes with sweat, fungal infections, or skin irritation. People usually take them lightly and try to get relief by just bathing frequently or spraying deo. But cleanliness is not enough to prevent the smell of sweat and rashes.

In summer, the skin needs a different kind of hygiene routine in which some small habits can make a big difference, like what kind of clothes to wear, how to dry which parts of the body, etc. In this article, let us know 6 such effective hygiene tips, which can keep you away from the smell of sweat and skin rashes.

1. Avoid synthetic innerwear

In summer, synthetic innerwear does not allow air to reach the skin, due to which sweat gets trapped and bacteria grow. This can cause rashes, fungal infections, and increased body odour. Wear undergarments made of cotton or light fabric only.

2. Dry your skin completely after bathing

Just taking a bath is not enough; it is especially important to completely dry those areas where there is more sweating, such as underarms, waist, and between the thighs. If there is moisture, the chances of fungal infection and itching increase.

3. Avoid touching sweaty skin repeatedly

Many people repeatedly wipe their face, neck, or underarms, due to which the bacteria present there get transferred to the hands and then spread throughout the body.

4. Don't repeat unwashed clothes

In summers, the sweat released from the body combines with the bacteria hidden in the clothes and produces a foul smell. Therefore, do not wear T-shirts, innerwear, or pants again without washing them. It may increase the risk of skin infection.

5. Let your skin breathe at night

Wear loose cotton and non-elastic clothes at night; this will give the skin a chance to take oxygen. This will reduce the smell of sweat and prevent infection. Tight clothing keeps the skin constantly warm and moist.

6. Apply anti-rash cream on friction prone areas

In summer, rashes occur due to sweat in places like thighs, the breast line, and underarms. Using a mild anti-rash or anti-fungal cream provides relief.

In summers, the problem of sweat odour and rashes cannot be solved just by using deodourant or frequent bathing. Some smart hygiene tips, like avoiding synthetic clothes, drying the skin properly, and leaving the skin free at night, can help keep your skin clean, healthy, and odour-free.

