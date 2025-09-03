Fatty liver warning signs you should notice before it turns into serious disease Fatty liver can go unnoticed until it turns serious. Watch for fatigue, nausea or abdominal pain and take steps early to protect your liver health.

With respect to the human body, the liver is popularly known as the 'detox factory'. As an essential organ, the liver filters out toxins, balances cholesterol, and complements digestion. However, as fat covertly accumulates in the liver, it poses a health risk.

Unlike other liver conditions, fatty liver disease shows up with no clear signs of discomfort in its initial stages. Physicians warn that fatty liver conditions left unattended can lead to inflammation, scarring (cirrhosis), or liver failure. The condition depends on causative factors, timely intervention and lifestyle improvement changes.

Fatty liver signs you shouldn’t ignore

1. Persistent fatigue

Do you feel exhausted even after a satisfactory rest period? Fatty liver can impair energy metabolism, leaving you drained and sluggish. This is caused by the liver's compromised ability to process nutrients and toxins. This leads to weakness and constant exhaustion.

2. Yellow eyes and skin (jaundice)

One of the more serious red flags, jaundice, indicates that the liver is struggling to process bilirubin. This is a sign the disease may be progressing. Jaundice, characterised by yellowing of the skin and eyes, may indicate fatty liver disease when the liver is impaired or not operating properly, resulting in an accumulation of bilirubin.

3. Nausea or vomiting

Digestive discomfort, especially persistent nausea or unexplained vomiting, can be linked to a stressed liver. Nausea and vomiting may indicate fatty liver disease, particularly in more advanced stages, which can result in inflammation and reduced liver function. These symptoms typically suggest that the liver is struggling to digest food properly, and they tend to arise after eating fatty foods.

4. Loss of appetite

If your liver isn’t functioning well, it can affect appetite hormones and digestion, leading to reduced hunger and unintentional weight loss. This can be a cause of stress for people.

5. Abdominal heaviness or pain

A dull ache or a feeling of fullness in the upper right side of your abdomen may point to an enlarged liver caused by fat accumulation. It is certainly a cause of concern.

Why fatty liver is on the rise in India

Sedentary lifestyles, high-calorie diets, rising obesity, and increasing cases of diabetes are driving fatty liver cases across India and worldwide. Experts estimate that one in three urban adults may already be living with some degree of fatty liver, often without realising it.

What to do if you suspect fatty liver

The good news? Fatty liver is largely reversible in its early stages. Here's what you can do:

- Staying within a healthy body mass index (BMI)

- Following a diet plan devoid of processed foods and refined carbohydrates

- Getting a minimum of 30 minutes of continuous physical exertion, including brisk walking, cycling, etc.

- Cutting down on alcohol

- Participating in periodic health and liver function screenings

Although fatty liver is asymptomatic, it can be detected. Early actions can help in safeguarding the liver and the general well-being of the individual. Persistent tiredness, jaundice, or pain in the abdominal cavity should be investigated instead of ignored. Take action by consulting your healthcare provider and safeguarding your wellness.