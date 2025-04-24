Which Ayurvedic remedies are good for treating fatty liver? Know what to consume to get rid of liver disease People living in metro cities are increasingly becoming victims of fatty liver. The main reason for this is considered to be a bad lifestyle. However, Ayurveda remedies help to keep the liver healthy. Know how to cure fatty liver.

In Ayurveda, the three doshas, Vata, Pitta, and Kapha, are considered to be the root of all diseases. Ayurveda works on this principle to keep the body healthy. Not only medicines but also your lifestyle can also cure the diseases growing in the body. Fatty liver is also one such problem that can be cured by improving the lifestyle. In Ayurveda, these 3 doshas of the body are used to cure fatty liver. Along with this, a good diet and lifestyle help in keeping the liver healthy.

According to Acharya Balkrishna, fatty liver is treated through Shodhana Chikitsa, mentioned in Ayurveda. Fatty liver is considered to be a disorder caused by the abnormality of bile, in which purgation is done. Through purgation, bile is reduced and the body is detoxed. Purgation is considered effective in fatty liver. Apart from this, Panchakarma also proves effective in curing fatty liver.

Ayurvedic treatment for fatty liver

Amla: Amla proves to be effective in fatty liver. You have to take about 4 grams of dried amla powder with water 3 times a day. This will give relief from fatty liver within a month. Vitamin C and antioxidants are found in amla, which improve liver function.

Buttermilk: In Ayurveda, buttermilk is considered more beneficial than curd. Including buttermilk in lunch will be beneficial. You can take buttermilk by mixing asafoetida, black salt, cumin, and black pepper in it. It will provide relief from fatty liver.

Green Tea: Drinking green tea daily can also reduce the growth of the liver. Antioxidants are found in green tea, which improves the functioning of the liver. Therefore, drink green tea daily.

Bitter gourd: Fatty liver patients should definitely consume bitter gourd. This can prevent the problem of fatty liver. The elements found in bitter gourd prevent fatty liver. Fatty liver patients should eat bitter gourd vegetable and drink bitter gourd juice.

