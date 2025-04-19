World Liver Day 2025: 85% of fatty liver cases are non-alcoholic; doctor shares causes, preventive measures Unlike liver disease linked to alcohol abuse, MASLD is driven largely by metabolic imbalances, poor diet and sedentary lifestyles. India has witnessed a silent but staggering rise in the condition. Read on to know the causes and preventive measures of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

World Liver Day is observed every year on April 19 to raise awareness about liver health and the importance of preventive care. Over the past decade, India has witnessed a silent but staggering rise in a condition that was once considered rare outside of the West; Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD). This condition was earlier known as Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).

Unlike liver disease linked to alcohol abuse, MASLD is driven largely by metabolic imbalances, poor diet and sedentary lifestyles. Recent data from the Apollo Hospitals Health of the Nation Report 2024 paints a troubling picture: 65% of over 2.5 lakh individuals screened had fatty liver disease, and 85% of these cases were non-alcoholic in nature.

What’s even more alarming is the increasing incidence in children under 15 - a reflection of our nutritional transitions and lifestyle shifts. Read on as Dr Amey Sonavane, Consultant Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai explains the cause of rise in NAFLD and preventive measures.

Why is MASLD rising so sharply in India?

The answer lies in the growing prevalence of obesity, insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes; all of which are closely linked to MASLD. According to multiple studies, including those published in The Lancet and Journal of Hepatology, India’s urban diets rich in refined carbohydrates, coupled with declining physical activity, have created a metabolic storm.

Additionally, what’s unique — and dangerous — about MASLD is its silent progression. It often shows no symptoms until it has evolved into Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH), cirrhosis or even liver cancer. This is why it’s increasingly becoming one of the leading causes of liver transplants in the country.

But the trajectory is not irreversible. In fact, MASLD is one of the few chronic liver conditions that is largely preventable and even reversible, especially in early stages.

Preventive Measures

Early Screening: Especially for individuals with obesity, diabetes, or metabolic syndrome. Newer technologies like FibroScan and MRI elastography can detect fatty liver non-invasively and with high precision.

Especially for individuals with obesity, diabetes, or metabolic syndrome. Newer technologies like FibroScan and MRI elastography can detect fatty liver non-invasively and with high precision. Diet & Nutrition: Shift towards a Mediterranean-style diet — rich in vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Reducing sugar-sweetened beverages and processed foods is critical.

Shift towards a Mediterranean-style diet — rich in vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Reducing sugar-sweetened beverages and processed foods is critical. Physical Activity: At least 150 minutes of moderate exercise weekly has been shown to reduce liver fat and improve metabolic health.

At least 150 minutes of moderate exercise weekly has been shown to reduce liver fat and improve metabolic health. Public Awareness: Community-level education and annual health checks should include liver assessments, particularly in high-risk groups.

