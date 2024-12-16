Famous tabla player Ustad Zakir Hussain died due to THIS dangerous disease, know causes and symptoms

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Famous tabla player Ustad Zakir Hussain died because of a dangerous disease.

Famous tabla player Ustad Zakir Hussain, who gave India a distinct identity in classical music worldwide, is no longer among us. Zakir Hussain died at the age of 73. He breathed his last in San Francisco, America. Zakir Hussain was a patient with a serious lung disease and high blood pressure. Due to this, he developed heart problems. He was admitted to the hospital for treatment, where he died due to heart problems.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Zakir Hussain's family said in a statement that he was suffering from a rare lung disease called 'idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis', due to which complications started arising.

What is idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)?

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a serious lung disease. When you breathe, oxygen passes through the small air sacs in our lungs into the blood and then from here, it is supplied to all the organs of the body. But when IPF occurs, scar tissue starts growing inside the lungs, due to which breathing becomes difficult. With age, this problem starts getting worse. Due to this, there is a lack of oxygen in the blood through the lungs. Due to this other organs of your body are not able to function properly.

Symptoms and treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Let us tell you that there is no cure for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, it can only be controlled. In case of a serious condition, there is an option of a lung transplant. Gradually, tissues start growing in the lungs and wounds appear in the lungs. Due to this, you may have chest pain or tightness, swelling in the legs, loss of appetite, sore throat, cough, feeling tired, joint and muscle pain, weight loss and difficulty in breathing. If you are suffering from any other disease, then the problems start increasing further.

