Excessive consumption of paneer can be dangerous for health, know who should avoid eating it

Paneer, which is rich in calcium and protein, is considered very beneficial for health. Hundreds of Indian dishes are made from paneer. Whenever guests are about to come to the house, people make some item of paneer. Or whenever some special dish has to be made, the name of the paneer comes first. Paneer is not only tasty to eat, but it is also very beneficial for health. Paneer is rich in vitamins, protein, and calcium. But do you know that consuming paneer in excess can be dangerous for your health? Many people can get sick by consuming too much paneer. So, let's know which people should consume paneer as little as possible or at all.

These people should not consume paneer:

Food poisoning: Paneer contains a high amount of protein. Due to this, if you consume it in excess and of poor quality, then there can be a problem of food poisoning.

Allergy: If you have lactose intolerance, then consume it with caution. Because for such people, consuming paneer can cause an allergy. Although paneer contains a small amount of lactose, it is still better to consume it in less quantity as a precaution.

Can weaken the digestive system: Eating too much paneer increases the amount of protein, and thus paneer can cause diarrhea, and one may face the problem of gas along with bloating.

Heart patients: If you are suffering from heart problems, then you should avoid eating too much paneer. This is because paneer contains a high amount of fat. Eating too much paneer can increase the amount of cholesterol, due to which you may have to face heart-related diseases. If such people want, they can consume low-fat paneer or tofu.

High blood pressure: Patients with high blood pressure should stay away from eating too much cheese. Cheese contains a high amount of sodium. Therefore, its excessive consumption can cause high blood pressure.

