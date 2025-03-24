Endometriosis: Expert explains how it impacts fertility, symptoms and treatment options Endometriosis is a complex condition that affects millions of women, yet it often remains misunderstood and undiagnosed for years. As cases rise globally and in India, it is crucial to spread awareness about its symptoms, causes, and impact on fertility.

Endometriosis is becoming increasingly common. Millions of women across India and the world are being diagnosed with this condition. Despite its increasing prevalence, endometriosis is often misdiagnosed or overlooked, resulting in delayed treatment and worsening symptoms as well as the condition. Endometriosis occurs when tissues similar to the lining of the uterus (also known as endometrium) start growing outside the uterus, including the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or other pelvic organs. These misplaced tissues start to behave like the uterine lining while thickening and shedding each menstrual cycle. With no way to exit the body, these tissues can cause inflammation, severe pain, and scarring.

Causes of Endometriosis

When we spoke to Dr Bushra Khan, Fertility specialist, at Nova IVF Fertility, Kharad said that the exact cause of endometriosis is still unknown. However, other factors like hormonal imbalances, immune system dysfunction, genetic factors, and retrograde menstruation (when menstrual blood flows backwards into the pelvic cavity) can contribute to this condition.

Symptoms of Endometriosis

Symptoms of this condition can vary from person to person. The symptoms can include severe pelvic pain, painful periods, excessive bleeding, bloating, fatigue, and pain during intercourse. One of the major concerns with endometriosis is that it can negatively hamper your fertility. Many women with this condition face numerous challenges to conceive naturally even after making continuous efforts due to structural damage to reproductive organs, inflammation, and hormonal disruptions.

How does Endometriosis affect fertility?

Endometriosis is the leading cause of infertility in women. This condition can interfere with your fertility in multiple ways. The fallopian tubes get blocked due to the formation of scar tissues and adhesions in the reproductive organs. This can prevent the sperm from reaching the egg. Ovarian cysts (also known as endometriomas) can develop which can affect the egg quality and also reduce the ovarian reserve. Ovarian reserve is the number of healthy eggs that are available for fertilization.

Endometriosis can cause inflammation that can interfere with the hormonal environment which is necessary for ovulation, implantation, and embryo development. Further, it may also lead to an immune response that can attack the sperm or embryos. This makes it even more difficult for couples to conceive. In some cases, women with endometriosis may undergo medical interventions like hormone therapy, and laparoscopic surgery to remove endometrial growth. If the chances of conceiving naturally are faint due to endometriosis then the doctor may suggest assisted reproductive techniques like in-vitro fertilization (IVF) to improve their chances of conception.

Treatment for Endometriosis

There is no permanent cure when it comes to endometriosis. The treatments mostly focus on managing the symptoms experienced and also improve fertility for successful conception. Your doctor may suggest certain medications, hormonal therapy, and lifestyle modifications to control these symptoms. In severe cases, surgery options like laparoscopic, hysterectomy, and oophorectomy may be required. Surgery options are often considered when the treatments are not working or endometriosis is hampering your ability to conceive. Assisted reproductive techniques like in-vitro fertilization (IVF) may be recommended for those struggling with fertility issues.

