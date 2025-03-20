What is Endometriosis? Know symptoms, causes, and early diagnosis Unlock the mysteries of endometriosis and take control of your health. Learn about the symptoms, causes, and early diagnosis of this often-misunderstood condition. Empower yourself with knowledge and seek timely treatment.

The endometrium is a type of tissue that usually occurs outside the uterus to create a medical condition referred to as endometriosis. The tissue also covers the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and pelvis. Dr Teji Dawane, Senior Consultant, Obstetrician, and Gynecologist at Motherhood Hospitals in Whitefield, Bengaluru, advises that women should not confuse endometriosis and need to visit a doctor so that it will not extend beyond the pelvic organs. If not diagnosed, it may negatively affect the entire reproductive health and can cause more complications.

Symptoms of endometriosis

Women should never neglect menstrual pain since the severity of the pain can be used to identify and detect endometriosis in the early stages. Women who have endometriosis usually experience period pain even before the period starts, and the pain extends up to several days. Women also undergo heavy bleeding during menstruation. Endometriosis also causes painful urination, bowel movements, and painful sex. Endometriosis is also responsible for increasing infertility rates in women. Endometriosis also affects the reproductive life of women, leading to infertility. Women during menstruation also undergo fatigue, diarrhea, constipation, bloating, and nausea.

Causes of endometriosis

It is caused when menstrual blood fails to exit the body and circulates back through the fallopian tubes and into the pelvic area. It’s considered hereditary and runs down the family. The weak immune system also prevents the body from fighting and removing the tissue that grows outside the uterus. Surgeries like C-sections or hysterectomies are also the reasons for the growing endometrium tissue in the surgical incision sites.

Early diagnosis of endometriosis

Early detection of endometriosis results in early diagnosis and avoids complications such as infertility and chronic pain. Women should go to doctors since this will assist doctors in examining and advising the best solution for avoiding endometriosis. Doctors perform scans such as ultrasound and MRI to find the endometriosis cysts. Laparoscopy is a surgery normally performed by doctors to find and potentially eliminate endometriosis cysts.

Conclusion

A woman's physical and emotional health is greatly influenced by endometriosis. Raising awareness can make women aware so that they take effective steps and consult doctors. Professional healthcare providers not only help in managing the health condition called endometriosis effectively but also help in improving the overall reproductive health of women by making it better.

