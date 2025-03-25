Endometriosis and Fertility: Expert debunk myths and explains facts, know treatment options Separate fact from fiction on endometriosis and fertility. Expert insights debunk common myths and reveal the truth about treatment options. Get informed and take control of your reproductive health.

Women across the globe often misunderstand endometriosis and fail to identify the symptoms on time due to a lack of education and knowledge about endometriosis, leaving a scar on reproductive health. Dr Amitha N, Consultant, Fertility Specialist, Motherhood Fertility and IVF, Electronic City, Bengaluru, explains that there are more than enough myths about endometriosis generating misconceptions in women. It is necessary to bring the truth about endometriosis to the surface so that women know more about endometriosis and its treatment.

Endometriosis and Fertility: Myths and Facts

Myth 1: Pregnancy helps remove the endometriosis cysts from a woman’s body.

Fact: Post-delivery, the menstrual cycle resumes, and the problem starts again. Endometriosis increases the rate of infertility by affecting the quality and quantity of the eggs and reduces the chances for women to conceive naturally.

Myth 2: Women with endometriosis cannot conceive and must opt for IVF.

Fact: Not just IVF, but there are other options for treatment, such as IUI and ovulation induction, which are also available to help women conceive.

Myth 3: The intensity of pain defines the signs of endometriosis and infertility.

Fact: The intensity of pain in women with endometriosis does not define or showcase the signs of infertility. Infertility is largely dependent on the growth of endometriosis rather than the intensity of pain.

Myth 4: Women with endometriosis are often forced to conceive sooner against their will.

Fact: Women need to consult with doctors before conceiving. Doctors might suggest fertility preservation methods like egg freezing, which is growing rapidly.

Myth 5: Some say that mild endometriosis barely affects fertility.

Fact: The fact is women should not even ignore the mildest pain, as it can drastically impact fertility.

Myth 6: It is also said that women can get rid of endometriosis through surgical methods.

Fact: However, according to doctors, even if the endometriosis is removed surgically, it does not provide any guarantee that it will not grow back again and will also not affect fertility in women.

Conclusion

Endometriosis is surely an obstacle to the reproductive path of women, but generating awareness can help women make the right decision about their reproductive health. Early detection can help women take proper medical steps to seek a healthcare provider's help sooner. In the early stage of endometriosis, doctors can provide help with proper guidance and personalised treatment plans. Proper treatment can help women conceive and fulfil their dreams of motherhood. Educating and increasing awareness among women about endometriosis can provide emotional support and can reduce infertility rates.

ALSO READ: What is Endometriosis? Know symptoms, causes, and early diagnosis