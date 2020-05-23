Effective yogasanas and home remedies for weight gain by Swami Ramdev

On the one hand, while people are worried about gaining weight, there are others who are troubled because of being underweight. Just like obesity, being underweight can also invite serious diseases. People take full care of their diet along with the gym to decrease weight, there are people who are troubled by leanness and do not understand how to increase their weight. If you are also troubled by your weight and have tried everything but no solution has been found, then try yoga and home remedies given by Swami Ramdev. By doing this, you will be able to increase your weight easily.

Yogasanas to increase weight

Surya Namaskar- By doing Surya Namaskar, your body stays healthy with increasing weight.You can increase your weight by practicing it regularly. For this, do Surya Namaskar at least 100 times daily. Then gradually increase its number. For the unversed, there are 12 poses in Surya Namaskar.

Dand Bethak- It is very important to do dand bethak with Surya Namaskar. There are many types of dand bethak by which you can easily increase your weight. So do this exercise for about 100 times daily. This will bring your body in shape as well as help in making abs.

Home Remedies to increase weight

Drink milk and banana shake slowly and daily.

Add ghee and honey in banana and eat it, drink milk after that.

Dates are considered to be quite beneficial for weight gain. So you can eat 3 to 10 dates according to your wish. For this, you should eat dates and honey with normal milk.

Milk, yogurt, buttermilk, soybeans, etc. have such properties that will help in increasing your weight.

Eat about 6 bananas daily

Do not consume as much grain as you can.

