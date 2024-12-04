Eat THIS green fruit during the day to get rid of constipation and piles

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE This green fruit can help to get rid of constipation and piles.

Constipation problem increases due to wrong eating habits. Consuming more hot things in winter and drinking less water causes people to suffer from constipation, gas, acidity and indigestion. Many times, even after sitting on the pot for hours, the stomach is not cleaned properly. If you also have a similar problem. If you are a patient of constipation or piles, then definitely include this one fruit in the diet. By eating it once a day, your stomach will be completely clean. This fruit is full of fibre and it is no less than a boon for health. Know which fruit should be eaten to get relief from constipation.

This fruit has the power to cure even the most chronic constipation. Green and light yellow guavas available in winter are considered beneficial for constipation and piles. Eating guava in the morning clears the stomach within minutes. Guava is considered a very good fruit for stomach and digestion. If you eat 1 guava every day, then the problem of constipation will always go away. Guava, rich in fibre, is considered the most effective fruit for piles.

Which is the most beneficial fruit for constipation?

Eat a ripe guava at any time of the day. You can also eat guava by applying a little black salt to it. This enhances the taste of guava a lot. Guava is considered a digestive. Therefore, those who do not have a clean stomach should eat guava. Eating slightly ripe guava will be more beneficial.

Benefits of eating guava

It is said that guava has more properties than apple. Guava is considered the most beneficial fruit in winter. Guava is rich in vitamin C which increases immunity. Guava should be consumed in case of iron deficiency. Guava contains potassium, magnesium and fibre, which control blood pressure and improve heart health. Being low in calories, guava also helps in weight loss. Guava is also considered a very beneficial fruit for diabetes patients.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

