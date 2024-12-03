Consuming THIS fruit is beneficial for diabetes patients, know how to use it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE This fruit is beneficial for diabetes patients.

It is very important to keep the diet balanced in diabetes. One should try to eat things with a low glycemic index so that there is no sugar spike. Also, consume those foods which are rich in fibre and roughage. Apart from this, try to eat things that increase the metabolic rate. One such thing is bottle gourd. Consuming bottle gourd helps increase the metabolic rate in your body. Apart from this, its fibre and roughage accelerate the digestion process and control the production of glucose. But you should eat bottle gourd in such a way that the body gets maximum benefit from it.

Benefits of eating gourd for diabetes:

Digests sugar fast: Bottle gourd speeds up the digestion of sugar and speeds up the digestion process. Apart from this, it increases the production of insulin, due to which sugar automatically gets digested fast. Apart from this, bottle gourd has a low glycemic index, which is easily digested.

Fasting glucose will also be controlled: Lauki (bottle gourd) helps in controlling fasting glucose. One of the major reasons for fasting glucose is long-term constipation which causes difficulty in controlling sugar. So, when you eat Lauki Chokha, it helps in reducing the problem of constipation and helps in reducing fasting sugar. So, for all these reasons, people suffering from diabetes should eat Lauki Chokha.

How to use

Diabetes patients should eat gourd so that its fibre and roughage are not lost. Apart from this, gourd should be consumed in such a way that the water present in it is not lost. For example, in diabetes, you can consume gourd in many ways. You can use it as a chokha, soup, juice or vegetable. Apart from this, you can also eat its paratha.

ALSO READ: Papaya leaves and seeds are very beneficial for health, know why they should be consumed on an empty stomach