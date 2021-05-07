DYK it is safer to clean your hands frequently than wearing gloves

Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

COVID 19 has changed the way we did things. From putting on layered masks to face shields and gloves, the pandemic has made the otherwise uncommon things a mandate and necessity. However, as per World Health Organisation (WHO), wearing gloves might not be a very good option. In a new social media, the organisation explained that it is safer to frequently wash your hands than wearing gloves.

Reasoning the same, it explained that wearing gloves risks transferring germs from one surface to another and contaminating your hands when removing them. Also, it is to be noted that wearing gloves does not replace washing hands and the health workers wear them only for specific tasks.

Among others things that WHO recommends, a mask is said to be mandatory. As per the organisation, they are a key measure to suppress transmission of Coronavirus and save lives. Masks should be used as part of a comprehensive approach including physical distancing, avoiding crowded, close-contact settings, good ventilation, cleaning hands, covering sneezes and coughs, and more.

However, you have to keep in mind that your masks don't have valves on them. WHO does not advise using masks or respirators with exhalation valves. While these masks make it easier to breathe, they can allow the transmission of the virus through breathing spaces making these mask ineffective at preventing the spread of COVID-19 or any other respiratory virus.

