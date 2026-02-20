Does drinking water after meals kill digestion? Doctor explains science behind it

New Delhi:

Drinking water right after meals is one of those habits people inherit without questioning. Someone at home says don’t do it. Someone else says it helps digestion. You grow up hearing both. And somehow, the confusion sticks.

The most common warning? That water dilutes stomach acids, slows digestion and prevents food from breaking down properly. Sounds convincing. Except, medically, it doesn’t quite hold up the way people think it does.

The “water kills digestion” myth, explained

Weighing in on the debate, Dr Manan Vora, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Health Educator and Co-Founder of NutriByte Wellness, addressed the claim in a February 19 Instagram post. “Most of us have heard this at home: ‘Don’t drink water right after meals, it kills digestion.’ But this is a common myth,” he said, pushing back on the long-held belief.

He explained that the stomach is far more adaptable than people assume. “Your stomach doesn’t stop working because of one glass of water. Digestive acids and enzymes adjust naturally based on what you eat and drink,” he noted, emphasising that the body self-regulates digestive balance.

What actually happens when you drink water after meals

Rather than disrupting digestion, moderate water intake tends to move along with food through the digestive tract. No shutdown. No dilution crisis. The stomach continues secreting acids and enzymes as needed. It adjusts volume, concentration, timing. Quietly. Automatically. That’s what it’s designed to do.

Can water support digestion instead?

In some ways, yes. “Water helps dissolve nutrients and supports their absorption,” Dr Vora shared, pointing to hydration’s supportive role in nutrient processing. Fluids also help soften food, making it easier to move through the gut. This can reduce the chances of heaviness or sluggish digestion, especially after dense meals.

When water may cause discomfort

The caution isn’t about drinking water. It’s about how much and how fast. “Only drinking a very large amount at once may cause temporary bloating or heaviness,” he explained. That overfilled feeling some people notice post-meal is usually linked to excess volume, not weakened digestion. It’s temporary. It settles.

Hydration and gut health

“For most people, moderate water with or after meals is completely safe. Hydration actually supports smoother digestion and helps prevent constipation,” Dr Vora concluded, reinforcing that balanced fluid intake benefits overall gut function. So the long-standing fear around drinking water after meals? Largely overstated. A glass of water isn’t sabotaging your digestion. If anything, in reasonable amounts, it’s doing the opposite.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Bloating and acidity every day? Ayurvedic expert shares simple fixes