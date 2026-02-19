Bloating and acidity every day? Ayurvedic expert shares simple fixes

New Delhi:

Digestive discomfort has quietly become one of the most common yet most ignored health complaints today. Bloating after meals, heaviness, irregular bowel movements or constant acidity are often brushed aside as “normal”. But according to Ayurveda, these are early warning signs of imbalance.

Dr Uma Shankar Sharma, Medical-In-Charge at Kailash Institute of Naturopathy, Ayurveda and Yoga, explains that the root of most digestive disturbances lies in weakened Agni, the body’s digestive fire. “When Agni becomes irregular or weak, undigested food turns into Ama (toxins). Over time, this accumulation affects not only the intestines but overall vitality and energy,” he says. The good news? However, achieving digestive harmony does not call for drastic actions. It starts with easy and regular daily routines.

Start your morning right

One of the most effective techniques is surprisingly simple: start your day with warm water. This helps to gently stimulate the digestive system and promote the body’s natural process of eliminating waste. For those with sluggish metabolism, a few drops of fresh lemon juice may help stimulate digestive enzymes.

The key, Ayurveda suggests, is consistency rather than intensity.

Eat with rhythm and awareness

It is as important to pay attention to how you eat as it is to focus on what you eat. Adhering to regular meal times helps synchronise your digestive system with the body’s natural rhythms. Eating freshly cooked, warm food is always better than eating cold, processed, or leftover food, which can suppress Agni and increase the production of toxins.

It is also important to chew your food. Eating in an unhurried manner and chewing your food properly will ease the digestive process and help you absorb more nutrients from the food. Eating too much, even healthy food, is not good for your digestion and can weaken your metabolic power.

Let your spices work for you

However, the Indian kitchen itself has potent digestive remedies on hand. Cumin, ginger, and turmeric function as natural carminatives and anti-inflammatory substances. Ginger stimulates the motility of the stomach, cumin relieves bloating, and turmeric heals the intestines. A homemade herbal tea made from fennel or ajwain can alleviate the sensation of heaviness and gas in the stomach without resorting to commercial products.

Stress and your gut are deeply connected

One of the largest unseen factors that can disturb digestive health is modern stress. Chronic stress can disrupt the gut-brain axis. Dr Sharma says that gentle yoga practices such as Anulom Vilom Pranayama, Vajrasana after eating, and Pavanamuktasana can calm the nervous system while also aiding digestion.

When the mind is calm, the stomach usually follows.

Sleep and movement matter

Late nights and sedentary habits result in a slowed metabolism and exacerbate digestive issues. Taking a short walk after meals and keeping regular sleep times helps the digestive system function better. The digestive system is a rhythmic process. When irregular habits are practised, the body has difficulty maintaining harmony.

Digestive health is not built through shortcuts. It develops through alignment with natural rhythms, mindful eating, stress management and adequate rest.

As Dr Sharma emphasises, “When daily habits support Agni, the body naturally becomes lighter, more energetic and resilient.” A happier gut, in Ayurveda, is less about restriction and more about balance. And often, the simplest changes bring the most lasting relief.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.