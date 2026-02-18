Frequent gas and bloating? Tests you should get done to find the root cause, gastroenterologist explains

New Delhi:

Most people brush off gas as a minor inconvenience. A little bloating after a heavy meal. Some discomfort that settles on its own. It feels too small to worry about. But when that discomfort becomes frequent, unpredictable or painful, it stops being trivial. It becomes a signal.

Dr Pratap Behera, Senior Consultant in Medical Gastroenterology at Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar, says one of the biggest mistakes people make is normalising chronic digestive symptoms. “Gas in itself is not dangerous. But when bloating or flatulence becomes persistent, especially if it affects appetite, sleep or bowel habits, we need to investigate. Repeated self-medication only masks the root cause,” he explains. And that root cause is often more specific than people realise.

Common reasons behind frequent gas

Gas forms naturally when food is broken down in the digestive tract or when air is swallowed while eating and drinking. However, ongoing symptoms can point towards deeper causes.

“Food intolerances, gut infections, slow digestion and imbalance of gut bacteria are common triggers,” says Dr Behera. “Conditions like acid reflux, irritable bowel syndrome, and carbohydrate sensitivities often manifest with symptoms of persistent bloating and abdominal discomfort.”

Keeping a record of symptoms related to specific meals can be very helpful. If bloating is a regular symptom after eating dairy, gluten, or certain carbohydrates, further investigation may be required.

Tests that help identify the cause

If symptoms occur regularly, doctors may suggest tests rather than making an educated guess. Lactose intolerance test This test evaluates how well your body digests milk sugar. It is recommended that bloating and discomfort follow dairy consumption.

Hydrogen breath test

A non-invasive test that detects carbohydrate malabsorption and small intestinal bacterial overgrowth. It helps identify fermentation-related causes of excessive gas.

Stool examination

This is used to determine the presence of infection, inflammation, or malabsorption, especially in the presence of gas and diarrhea or changes in bowel movements.

Blood tests

These are used to determine the presence of inflammation, deficiencies, or gluten sensitivity.

Ultrasound abdomen

This is recommended in the presence of gas and abdominal pain or heaviness. It is used to exclude gallbladder or liver disease.

Endoscopy or colon evaluation

This is recommended in the presence of gas and severe or persistent symptoms or in the presence of red flags such as unexplained weight loss, bleeding, or multiple gastrointestinal symptoms.

When to see a doctor

Persistent bloating throughout the day, discomfort that affects appetite or sleep, unexplained weight loss or blood in stool should never be ignored. “Gas is a symptom, not a disease. Identifying the underlying cause is essential rather than repeatedly taking over-the-counter remedies,” Dr Behera emphasises.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.