Why do seasonal changes cause body pain and weakness? Doctor explains real reasons and how to deal with them

New Delhi:

Seasonal shifts do not just change wardrobes and daylight hours. They tend to show up in the body too. Subtle at first. A dull ache here. Low energy there. Some people brush it off as laziness or routine fatigue, but the pattern is familiar, especially around transitions like summer to monsoon or winter to spring.

To understand why this happens and when it might need attention, we spoke to Dr Rakesh Pandit, Senior Consultant & HOD - Internal Medicine, Aakash Healthcare, New Delhi, who broke down the physiology behind seasonal body pain, fatigue and weakness, along with ways to manage it before it begins to interfere with daily functioning.

Why seasonal transitions cause body pain and weakness

Dr Pandit explains, “Seasonal changes can have an impact on the human body as it is interrupted in its natural balance by unexpected changes in temperature, humidity, air pressure and daylight timings.”

He adds that the immune response often dips during this adjustment phase. “The immune system can become weak during these changes, particularly when there is a shift from summer to monsoon or winter to spring, as the body gets accustomed to environmental stress.”

That stress shows up physically. “The changes at this stage of adjustment may cause fatigue, slight body pains, stiffness in the joints, and a feeling of weakness.”

There is also a mechanical factor involved. “Alterations in atmospheric pressure can also affect joints and muscles, especially in people with arthritis or past injuries, thus resulting in more pain.”

Beyond pressure and temperature, Dr Pandit points to secondary triggers, seasonal allergies, viral infections, sleep disruption and reduced activity levels. Nutritional gaps can compound things too. Lower sunlight exposure, for instance, can reduce vitamin D levels, affecting muscle strength and bone health. Taken together, he says, these factors explain why many people feel “tired, sore, and lacking energy at times of changing seasons, despite not having a severe underlying condition.”

Managing seasonal fatigue and body aches effectively

Prevention, according to Dr Pandit, is less about medication and more about routine stabilisation. “The most frequent methods of managing body pain and weakness during seasonal changes are to boost overall immunity and practice a balanced lifestyle.”

Hydration sits high on the list. “Hydration is also a critical factor to consider irrespective of the weather because dehydration tends to increase exhaustion and body pain.”

Diet matters equally. He notes that “essential micronutrients, proteins, vegetables, and fruits as part of a seasonal balanced diet help to boost the immune system and energy levels.”

Sunlight exposure also plays a role. “Exposure to sunlight regularly helps in the production of vitamin D, which helps strengthen bones and muscles.”

When to see a doctor for seasonal body pain

While mild aches are common, Dr Pandit cautions against ignoring persistent symptoms. “Even though mild body aches and temporary weakness during seasonal changes are usual, medical attention is crucial when symptoms do not pass or even get worse.”

Red flags include prolonged fatigue, severe muscle pain or systemic symptoms. He explains, “Lasting fatigue for more than two weeks, intense muscle pain, unexplained fever, or joint swelling can be signs of underlying infections, autoimmune diseases, nutritional deficiencies, or metabolic imbalances which should be evaluated.”

Certain symptoms require quicker escalation. “Acute weakness affecting mobility, constant headache or difficulty in breathing must not be overlooked.”

People with pre-existing conditions need to be especially cautious. “Patients with chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, respiratory diseases, or low immunity should be exceptionally careful as seasonal changes can worsen existing conditions.”

He also flags sleep disturbance, appetite loss and unexplained weight change as clinical markers worth evaluating. Early consultation, he stresses, allows timely diagnosis. Conditions like anaemia, thyroid imbalance, vitamin deficiencies or viral infections are detectable through basic investigations and respond better when addressed early.

Seasonal fatigue may be common. But the body usually signals when something runs deeper. Listening early makes all the difference.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: 5 body pains you shouldn’t ignore – they may signal a cardiac event