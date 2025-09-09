5 body pains you shouldn’t ignore – they may signal a cardiac event Chest discomfort, unexplained arm or jaw pain, sudden upper back strain, or even stomach aches can sometimes be early warning signs of a cardiac event. Learn about 5 body pains you should never ignore, why they may indicate heart trouble, and how timely action can save your life.

New Delhi:

We often think of a heart attack as sudden chest pain and nothing else. But the truth is, your body usually whispers long before it screams. The kind of pain that one tends to perceive as mild, unusual, or sometimes entirely unrelated may actually be signs of cardiac issues.

Doctors find that if these pains are dismissed as just being a "normal thing" or "just stress," they may impair the timely treatment of the affected person and worsen the prognosis of the patient. Below are five pain points in the body you should never ignore; they could be your heart telling you it needs attention urgently.

Also read: What are early symptoms of a heart attack? Know the doctor's advice on immediate action

5 body pains you shouldn’t ignore

1. Chest discomfort that lingers

It doesn’t always feel like the dramatic, crushing pain we see in films. Sometimes it’s a dull ache, pressure, or burning sensation in the centre or left side of the chest. If it lasts more than a few minutes or keeps coming back, seek medical help immediately.

Also read: Sudden severe chest pain? 5 essential things to do immediately to get relief

2. Jaw or throat pain

A heavy, unexplained pain radiating to the jaw or throat can signal blocked arteries. Women, in particular, may present with jaw pain instead of chest pain during a heart attack, which makes it easy to miss.

3. Pain in the left arm or shoulder

One of the most classic warning signs. The pain often starts in the chest and then spreads to the shoulder, arm, or even down to the fingers. Don’t brush it off as a “muscle pull” if it comes suddenly and without physical strain.

4. Upper back pain

A dull or sharp ache between the shoulder blades may indicate poor blood flow to the heart. People often mistake it for postural pain, but new and severe kinds of pain need urgent evaluation.

5. Stomach or abdominal pain

Heart pain is often “referred,” meaning it shows up in unexpected places. A sudden feeling of heaviness, bloating, or sharp abdominal pain—especially if paired with nausea and sweating—can mimic acidity but may be a sign of a cardiac event.

Not all body pains are equal. Some pains are harmless; some tell you your heart is in distress. If you experience the following with breathlessness, dizziness, or sweating, call your doctor or emergency services without delay; early intervention is life-saving.