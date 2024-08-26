Does period pain worsen with age? Know everything about Dysmenorrhea

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know everything about Dysmenorrhea.

Period pain, medically termed dysmenorrhea, is a common experience for many women. While it's often considered a normal part of menstruation, the intensity and impact can vary significantly. Understanding the factors contributing to period pain, including potential changes with age, is crucial for effective management.

There are two primary types of dysmenorrhea:

Primary dysmenorrhea typically begins a few years after menstruation starts and is often caused by increased levels of prostaglandins, hormones involved in uterine contractions.

Secondary dysmenorrhea arises from underlying medical conditions such as endometriosis, fibroids, or pelvic inflammatory disease.

While period pain is often more intense in adolescence and early adulthood, it’s a misconception that it always worsens with age. Hormonal fluctuations throughout a woman’s life can influence the severity of symptoms. However, conditions like endometriosis and adenomyosis, which can contribute to worsening period pain, often develop or worsen during reproductive years.

It's estimated that around 50% of women experience some form of menstrual pain. While the severity varies, a significant number of women report that their pain interferes with daily activities.

Effective ways to manage period pain

When we spoke to Dr Padma Srivastava, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, at Motherhood Hospitals, she said that lifestyle factors play a significant role in managing period pain. A diet rich in whole foods, regular exercise, and stress management techniques can help alleviate symptoms. Tracking menstrual cycles can provide valuable insights into patterns, severity, and potential triggers. Additionally, maintaining good pelvic floor health through exercises can contribute to overall pelvic comfort.

Studies have shown that women who engage in regular physical activity tend to experience less severe menstrual pain compared to those with sedentary lifestyles.

Over-the-counter pain relievers, hormonal contraceptives, and in some cases, prescription medications can be effective in managing period pain. However, if the pain is severe, persistent, or accompanied by other concerning symptoms, consulting a healthcare provider is essential.

It's important to note that endometriosis affects approximately 10% of women of reproductive age and is a common cause of secondary dysmenorrhea.

It’s important to recognise the connection between period pain and mental health. Chronic pain can lead to anxiety, depression, and decreased quality of life. Seeking support from mental health professionals or support groups can be beneficial.

