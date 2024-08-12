What are gynaecological infections? Know about their effects on pregnancy

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know about gynaecological infections' effect on pregnancy.

Gynecological infection is a term which refers to different conditions affecting the female reproductive organs such as vagina, cervix, uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries. Types of infections which affect the vagina and genital tract are microscopic parasites that cause disease, bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Gynecological infections often arise from bacterial, viral, or fungal agents affecting the female reproductive system. Common causes include sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like chlamydia and gonorrhoea, which can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease. Bacterial vaginosis, caused by an imbalance of vaginal bacteria, and yeast infections from Candida fungi are also prevalent.

What are the causes of gynaecological infections?

When we spoke to Dr Namrata Nagendra, MBBS, MS, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital regarding the causes, she said that a person with chronic illness, like diabetes or low immunity power is more likely to get infections. Certain medications, especially antibiotics, may also alter the flora in the vagina, predisposing one to infer measures of action. Hormonal changes, during pregnancy or menopause, result in a change of pH in the vagina, and may become one of the contributing factors for infection. Regular medical check-ups and good hygiene are crucial for timely detection of the infection.

Effects on Pregnancy

Infections such as chlamydia and gonorrhoea increase the risk of miscarriage and stillbirth during pregnancy if not treated in time.

At the time of pregnancy, congenital infections such as syphilis and herpes can be transmitted from mother to fetus, leading to long-term health effects.

Bacterial vaginosis, maternal genital tract infections, and uterine overdistension in the genital tract can trigger preterm labour. This can affect a baby's health including underdeveloped lungs. Additionally, less immunity makes them susceptible to infections like sepsis and pneumonia.

Prevention and Management

Communicating with the doctor regarding prenatal care, infections, and treatment options can increase the overall well-being of both mother and child.

Timely scanning and testing can reduce the chances of the impact of STI( sexually transmitted disease) or any infections on the body.

Pregnant ladies must follow proper genital hygiene and get vaccinations for HPV, and safe sexual practices can reduce the infections and complications associated with it.

Maintaining a balanced diet, staying hydrated, and following a healthy lifestyle can have a significant impact on the body.

Conditions such as stress, negative thoughts, poor diet and poor lifestyle can affect both the baby and the mother. During pregnancy, women can communicate with doctors, friends, and family members for emotional support.

