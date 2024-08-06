World Breastfeeding Week 2024: Know the antibody-rich benefits of breast milk

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the antibody-rich benefits of breast milk.

Breast milk is a complex biological fluid that is enhanced with different probiotic substances, antibodies, and helpful bacteria. It is not just nourishment, this beneficial concoction is essential for supporting the sensitive gut ecology of the infant and laying the groundwork for long-term excellent health.

The Power of Colostrum

The breastfeeding process starts right from colostrum production which is commonly known as “liquid gold” due to the thick yellow colour and nutrient-packed consistency. There are two major immune factors found in colostrum – antibodies and Immunoglobulin A or IgA. The IgA coats the lining of the baby’s digestive tract and acts to prevent pathogenic bacteria from proliferating and causing infection in the child. However, this is an essential naturally provided immunity when the baby is defenceless and the immune system is a work in progress in the first years of life.

Immune Booster and Other Benefits

Human breast milk contains prebiotics such as human milk oligosaccharides, which stimulate the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. A diverse and balanced gut microbiota boosts the body’s immune status and helps to protect it against infections. This close association between milk and the gastrointestinal microbiota demonstrates the multi-faceted protection that breastfeeding affords. Breast milk is not only good for the baby’s gut, but the entire body including the brain and the immune system. The antibodies and immune cells present in breast milk help to train the infant's immune system, promoting a balanced immune response and reducing the likelihood of overactive immune conditions. Breastfed infants experience fewer gastrointestinal diseases for instance colic and diarrhoea due to the protection offered by breast milk.

When we spoke to Dr Sindhu Bhargavi, DNB(OBG), Infertility Specialist, Laparoscopic surgeon, Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, regarding the benefits, he said it is important to understand that breastfeeding not only benefits the baby but also benefits the health of the mother. Breastfeeding speeds postpartum recovery, reduces the risk of postpartum haemorrhage, and is associated with lower rates of maternal breast and ovarian cancer. Moreover, the act of breastfeeding also fosters emotional attachment and positively impacts the mother-infant connection which is crucial in enhancing the formation of secure attachment as well as social-emotional functioning.

Always bear in mind that every single ounce of breast milk is something invaluable which makes the process of parenting more special, boosting the physical and spiritual well-being, and providing a connection beyond the physical level.

