Does exercise increase the risk of heart attack? Know from experts how many hours should one exercise

Regular exercise is very important to maintain a healthy body and heart. But, in the last few years, the news of deaths due to heart attacks during exercise has forced people to think. This question has started coming into people's minds does the risk of heart-related diseases increase while exercising? In such a situation, we talked to Dr Vineet Banga, Director-Neurology at Fortis Hospital, Faridabad and found out whether the risk of heart attack increases while exercising. Who should reduce exercise and how many hours should one exercise for a healthy heart? So, let's know!

Dr. Vineet Banga says that it is true that exercise puts a lot of pressure on the heart. But in most cases, it is a good pressure. However, in people who are heart patients or whose cholesterol is high, a sudden increase in heart rate and blood pressure during exercise can increase the chances of a heart attack. In such a situation, doctors emphasize that regular, moderate exercise significantly reduces the chances of cardiac events.

Which people are at risk?

People who suffer from heart disease, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and have an irregular lifestyle with poor eating habits should be very careful while exercising. However, this risk also occurs only when you exercise too much. Especially, in those people who suddenly start doing high-intensity workouts.

How many hours of exercise should be done for heart health?

According to American Heart Association guidelines, cardiologists recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week or 75 minutes of exercise per day. This includes activities such as brisk walking, cycling, swimming or strength training.

Take these precautions while exercising:

Start slowly: If you have just started exercising, you should do this exercise slowly. You should not increase your speed immediately.

If you have just started exercising, you should do this exercise slowly. You should not increase your speed immediately. Listen to your body: If you feel chest pain, dizziness, or shortness of breath, stop immediately.

If you feel chest pain, dizziness, or shortness of breath, stop immediately. Consult a doctor: People suffering from heart disease should consult a doctor before starting a workout. When done correctly, exercise strengthens the heart, improves blood circulation and reduces the risk of heart attack in the long run.

