The first vaccine: Why breast milk is still the strongest immunity booster Breastfeeding is very important for a baby as well as for the mother. Now, during World Breastfeeding Week 2025, let us know how breastfeeding acts as the strongest immunity booster.

Breast milk contains powerful defences like antibodies, white blood cells, and specific enzymes designed to help a baby fight off infections, which makes it much easier to battle harmful infections. These defence processes occur without any formula use, and the best part is, they begin working from day one.

When we spoke to Dr Rajiv Aggarwal, Senior Consultant, Paediatric Intensivist & Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Sarjapur, Bangalore, he explained what makes breast milk a powerful natural immunity booster for newborns.

How does colostrum, the early breast milk, provide critical protection to newborns?

Breast milk, especially soon after the first few days of delivery, thickens into a yellowish substance which is still a type of milk, and this is called colostrum. Antibodies, particularly IgA, which prevent viruses and bacteria from entering the blood, are in large quantities in colostrum. It can be thought of as “first immunisation” for the infant – tiny in amount, but incredible in body defence.

Can breast milk help protect against specific infections like respiratory or gastrointestinal illnesses in infants?

There are white blood cells and enzymes in that milk. And somehow, babies who are breastfed just don’t fall sick as often. Fewer ear infections. Fewer terrifying nights of fever. Their immune system borrows yours until it learns how to fight on its own.

How long should mothers ideally breastfeed to ensure optimal immunity support for their child?

Breast milk should be given solely for at least six months. After this, the mother is encouraged to breastfeed while introducing solid foods until age two.

