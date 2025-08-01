World Breastfeeding Week 2025: Here's why doctors say breastfeeding is the baby’s first vaccine Breastfeeding is often referred to as the baby's first vaccine due to the numerous health benefits it provides for both the mother and the infant. Read on experts share why breastfeeding is considered to be a baby's first vaccine.

New Delhi:

World Breastfeeding Week is observed every year from August 1 to August 7. The day aims to raise awareness about breastfeeding and how it is benefits the health of both the mother and child. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breastfeeding is an essential part of providing ideal food for the healthy growth and development of infants, and it also plays a vital role in preventing illness and disease.

Breastfeeding is often referred to as the baby's first vaccine due to the numerous health benefits it provides for both the mother and the infant. Dr. Neema Sharma, Director OBS & Gyanecology and Mrs Aastha Grover - Consultant Lactation at Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj share why breastfeeding is the baby’s first vaccine.

Nutritional Benefits

Breast milk has the perfect balance of nutrients that is required for a baby's growth and development. It has essential vitamins, minerals, proteins, and fats, which are important for a baby's brain development, immune system and overall health.

Immunological Benefits

Breast milk contains antibodies and other immune factors that help to protect babies from various illnesses and infections, such as respiratory infections, ear infections, and gastrointestinal infections. These immune factors make breastfed babies less susceptible to illnesses.

Digestive Benefits

Breast milk is easier to digest than formula milk, which helps reduce the risk of digestive problems such as constipation, diarrhoea, and colic. The natural enzymes present in breast milk help in the development of a healthy digestive system in infants.

Bonding and Emotional Benefits

Breastfeeding helps in the creation of a strong emotional bond between the mother and the baby. The skin-to-skin contact and the release of oxytocin during breastfeeding builds a sense of security and comfort for the baby.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

