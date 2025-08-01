World Lung Cancer Day 2025: Doctors explain the causes of the disease beyond smoking Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer, but there are several non-smoking-related causes that significantly contribute to the development of the disease. Close to 20% of today's lung cancers occur among non-smokers. Read on as doctors share the causes of lung cancer that are beyond smoking.

World Lung Cancer Day is celebrated every year on August 1. The day aims to raise awareness about lung cancer, which is one of the leading cancers in the world. According to reports, there were 2.2 million new lung cancer cases and 1.8 million lung cancer-related deaths in 2020.

One of the leading causes of lung cancer is smoking, responsible for 85% of all cases. While smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer, several non-smoking-related causes also significantly contribute to the development of the disease. Close to 20% of today's lung cancers occur among non-smokers. Read on as doctors share the causes of lung cancer that are beyond smoking.

Radon Gas Exposure

Inhaled radon gas decays into radioactive particles that can damage lung tissue over time, leading to cancer. This can be found in homes and poorly ventilated buildings built over radon-rich soil. Dr. Ankur Bahl, Senior Director- Medical Oncology at Fortis Gurgaon, says that it is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking; leading cause in non-smokers.

Asbestos Exposure

Inhaled asbestos fibre lodge in the lungs and cause inflammation, scarring, and eventually malignant tumours. This can also lead to mesothelioma (a rare cancer of the pleura). Dr. Bahl says that construction workers, shipyard workers and people living in older buildings with deteriorating asbestos materials have a higher ris of lung cancer due to asbestos exposure.

Air Pollution

This is not just outdoor pollution but indoor pollution as well. Ambient ai pollution is also one of the primary causes of lung cancer among non-smokers. Dr. Tirathram Kaushik, Sr Consultant – GI, HPB, Gastrointestinal & Thoracic Oncology and Robotic Surgery at HCG Cancer Centre, Borivali and Dr. Bahl say that urban, young, and otherwise healthy people are coming to me with early symptoms of the disease. A common thread among them is long-term exposure to poisoned air in areas around industrial estates, highways, and construction sites. These sites have high levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide, ozone, and sulfur dioxide from which comes from vehicle emissions, industrial processes, power plants and wildfires. Other than outdoor pollution, indoor air pollution can also be a cause of lung cancer. The pollution caused due to burning of biomass fuels (wood, coal, dung) for cooking or heating in rural India contributes to lung cancer. Also, secondhand smoke and fumes from household products such as incense stick, or burning dhoop can be a cause.

All of these particles cause chronic inflammation and oxidative stress which can eventually lead to cellular DNA damage.

Passive Smoking

Even when not smoking, people particularly women exposed to second-hand smoke are at significant risk. Long-term smoking fume inhalation in homes where an individual smokes has virtually the same cancer threat as actual smoking.

Occupational Hazards

Dr Pushpinder Gulia, Director - Surgical Oncology & Robotic Surgery at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, says that factory workers, miners, and those who are exposed to diesel exhaust, silica dust, arsenic, chromium, nickel, cadmium, coal tars or chemical fumes have an increases risk of the result. These toxic particles can result in cellular damage and malignancy.

Genetic Factors

Though genetics account for approximately 10% of non-smoking lung cancer, the vast majority result from environmental exposures, says Dr. Kaushik. Inherited mutations or a strong family history of lung cancer can increase susceptibility. People with first-degree relatives (parents, siblings) who had lung cancer have higher risk.

Previous Radiation Therapy to the Chest

Cancer survivors who had radiation for Hodgkin's lymphoma, breast cancer, or other thoracic cancers have higher risk of developing lung cancer because ionizing radiation can damage DNA in lung cells, increasing the risk of malignancy over time.

Lung Diseases (Chronic Inflammation and Scarring)

Some lung diseases increase the risk of lung cancer due to chronic tissue damage. These include pulmonary fibrosis, turberculosis scars, and sarcoidosis. These condition can lead to chronic inflammation and scarring and can promote genetic mutations and carcinogenesis.

Diet and Lifestyle Factors

While not as directly linked as smoking, but low intake of fruits and vegetables (lack of antioxidants), high alcohol consumption and high fat and processed food diets may contribute to general carcinogenic risk or impair cellular repair mechanisms.

Hormonal Factors

Some studies suggest that estrogen might influence lung cancer growth, particularly in women who never smoked. This may partly explain the higher rate of lung cancer in non-smoking women compared to non-smoking men.

Viral Infections

Viruses such as HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) have been detected in lung tumours, though their causal role is not fully established. This might happen because viral oncoproteins may trigger abnormal cell proliferation.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

