Not just awareness! Doctor explains how to truly stay safe in dengue season Dengue awareness alone is not enough, says Dr Arun Wadhwa. With over 230,000 cases in 2024, India needs proactive steps: early fumigation, clean drains, and community action, to beat dengue. Learn the essential preventive measures to stay safe this monsoon.

New Delhi:

Every year, from August to October, dengue comes back as an annual public health issue in the Delhi-NCR region, with peak incidents recorded between August and October. Blocked drains, standing water, high humidity, and high temperatures serve as breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes. Despite better awareness campaigns being carried out, the gap between knowing and doing continues to be dangerously wide.

Dr Arun Wadhwa, who is a highly experienced Paediatrician and Consultant Physician with over 36 years in healthcare, opened up on the Dengue situation in India. Dr Wadhwa shared, "Public understanding has risen; everyone knows stagnant water breeds dengue, but timely governance, early fumigation, and consistent infrastructure support are still missing. The consequences are clear. India has already logged over 230,000 dengue cases and 236 deaths in 2024, underscoring the alarming truth that awareness, when not followed by action, is insufficient to save lives."

Raise Dengue awareness

The government, schools, RWAs, and even parents have been mobilised to raise awareness. Children learn about the dangers of discarded containers and flowerpots, while families are promoted to use disinfectants, repellents, nets, and protective clothing. Schools with half-pant uniforms, for instance, should insist on full pants during mosquito season. When parents and teachers practise what they preach, children listen: making preventive discipline a collective responsibility.

The anticipation of a vaccine

Hopes are pinned on a dengue vaccine, with many parents already asking clinics about its arrival. But until it’s available in India, prevention remains the only shield.

Why reactive measures won’t work

Currently, most interventions are reactive. Fumigation typically begins only after dengue cases surge, usually late September or October, instead of right after the first rains. Public messaging is sporadic and largely crisis-driven. Water pooling from leaking pipelines or choked drains is ignored for weeks, worsening the problem. Fines for stagnant water in homes and private spaces are common, but public areas with the same hazards often escape scrutiny.

The need for a proactive approach

Dr Wadhwa recommends a complete shift in action protocols. Fumigation should begin in June or July, before mosquito populations explode. Drainage and sanitation systems must be checked and cleared ahead of the monsoon. Cross-departmental coordination is crucial to avoid delays or blame-shifting.

He added, "RWAs, schools and communities must also step up, enforcing strict compliance with preventive rules. Balanced enforcement where public spaces are held to the same standard as private homes is essential."

Dengue is not just a medical issue but a civic one. A proactive, preventive model rooted in early action, cross-department planning and public participation is the only way to break the cycle of annual outbreaks.