Do you want to improve your mental health? Eat these 5 foods to prevent brain aging

When it comes to dieting, we might be trying to find the best diet for weight loss or a diet that will keep our body healthy and fit, but have you thought about mental health? Well, our food choices can actually affect our mental health and brain. Therefore, eating a brain-boosting diet is imperative.

Check out these 5 foods to improve brain health:

1. Avocados

Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, which lower high blood pressure and reduce the risk of cognitive decline. They are also rich in vitamins like vitamin K and folate, which boost your memory, improve brain function and, most importantly, reduce the risk of brain stroke.

2. Yogurt

Feeling too anxious? Try having one cup of yogurt and see the difference. Although yogurt is rich in probiotics and is an excellent food for your gut and digestive health, it’s excellent for your brain as well. Well, yogurt increases the level of the happy hormone serotonin, thereby helping you reduce stress and anxiety. Since it contains magnesium and potassium, it helps boost oxygen in your brain too.

3. Nuts

If feeling depressed, try popping a few nuts! Since nuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, they help fight depression. In fact, it also helps boost your memory. A few nuts, like almonds, contain phenylalanine, which helps boost dopamine, making you feel relaxed. So, add them to the diet.

4. Green leafy vegetables

Leafy greens such as spinach, Swiss chard, arugula, and dandelion greens are high in folate, one of the vitamins most essential for keeping a healthy brain. This helps to retain cognitive integrity as we age.

5. Dark chocolate

Chocolate can actually help our mental health! But remember to consume dark chocolate instead of regular milk chocolate. The more cocoa content, the better! Apart from this, dark chocolates are rich in antioxidants like flavonoids that help boost memory and attention. It contains N-acylethanolamines which boost serotonin and help with a good mood.

