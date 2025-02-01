Do you know ginger works as a painkiller for migraine and period cramps? Know how to use it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ginger works as a painkiller for migraine and period cramps.

We use ginger the most in cases of arthritis, cold, cough, stomach ache, motion sickness, nausea and indigestion, but do you know that ginger is one of the best painkillers in the world? The reason for this is the amazing phytochemicals found in it. Gingerols and shogaols are such natural compounds whose presence makes ginger special.

Headache: If you crush 20 grams of ginger, drink half a cup of juice and apply the crushed ginger as a paste on the forehead, the headache will disappear. A clinical study shows that the effect of migraine relief medicine Triptan and ginger is the same.

Arthritis: People suffering from arthritis also get a lot of relief from this. You will not have to take high-dose painkillers and you can recover without any side effects. The phytochemicals of ginger work wonders in reducing or repairing the damage to the inner lining of the stomach caused by heavy-dose drugs.

Effective in chronic joint pain and period cramps: Inflammation and pain are common during the winter season. Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties. It can also provide relief from muscle and joint pain. Even if you suffer from extreme period cramps then you can eat ginger to get relief.

Effective in cold and flu: Consumption of ginger is very beneficial in cold and flu. Firstly, it generates heat in the lungs and secondly, it helps in melting the phlegm deposited in the lungs. In this way, it works effectively in cold and flu.

Beneficial in diabetes: Consumption of ginger is very beneficial for people who have diabetes or heart disease. Actually, along with controlling blood sugar, it keeps the heart vessels healthy, which keeps diabetes and heart disease under control.

Use ginger in this way for pain:

If you are always in pain, then crush 15-20 grams of ginger, extract the juice and drink it, apply the remaining part on the painful area, you will see the effect in half an hour. Keep the dry ginger powder in the kitchen, mix 5-7 grams (one teaspoon) of the powder in a cup of lukewarm water and drink it, remember, you have to do all this only when the pain is bothering you.