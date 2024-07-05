Do you get irritated easily? This can be the reason for Vitamin D deficiency, know symptoms

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vitamin D deficiency has common symptoms.

If you get angry and irritable over small things, have mood swings and feel depressed, then there may be a deficiency of vitamin D in the body. This also happens due to fatigue and low energy throughout the day. Know what are the symptoms of vitamin D deficiency.

Several times, anger and irritability start coming without any reason. Suddenly, nothing feels good and one feels like crying. Energy feels low and one does not feel like doing anything. All these symptoms can be signs of vitamin D deficiency in the body. Yes, when vitamin D is low in the body, the condition can reach depression. Vitamin D deficiency also causes joint pain, body pain, weakness and mood swings. If you are also facing these problems, then definitely get your vitamin D checked once. Before that, know what the symptoms seen when there is less vitamin D in the body.

There is less sunlight during the rainy and winter season. In this season, the risk of low vitamin D in the body is the highest. Many times, due to carelessness in diet, any disease, side effects of medicine or less exposure to sunlight, the vitamin D in the body starts becoming low. When vitamin D is low, these symptoms appear in the body.

Symptoms of Vitamin D Deficiency

Fatigue in the body throughout the day

Mood swings and feelings of depression

Muscle pain and weakness

Bone pain and weakness

Having bent or twisted bones

Bone and joint pain (especially in your back)

Body pain and cramps

What should be the level of Vitamin D in the body?

If it is 50 nanograms per millilitre or more, it is too high and can cause health problems.

If it is 20 nanograms per milliliter or more then this is sufficient amount to remain healthy.

If it is 12 nanograms per milliliter or less then there is a deficiency of Vitamin D in the body.

Now if it is less than 20 nanograms per milliliter it will be considered a mild deficiency.

People with less than 10 nanograms per millilitre have moderate deficiency.

If it is less than 5 nanograms per milliliter then it is a serious condition.

How to overcome Vitamin D deficiency

People who have very low vitamin D in their bodies should take health supplements as per the doctor's advice. Apart from this, take sunlight till 9 am every day. This produces vitamin D naturally in the body. Include dairy products and plant-based food in your diet. This can fulfil the deficiency of vitamin D in the body.

