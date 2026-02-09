Do men experience hormonal imbalances? Understanding the overlooked reality Yes, men can experience hormonal imbalances, most commonly involving testosterone, cortisol and thyroid hormones, which can affect energy, mood, metabolism and sexual health. Because symptoms often develop gradually and are socially overlooked, many men remain undiagnosed and untreated for years.

When we talk about hormones, the conversation usually leans heavily toward women -puberty, periods, pregnancy, and menopause. Men, on the other hand, are often assumed to have a stable, no-drama hormonal system that just quietly “works.” But what if that assumption is flawed?

Let’s pause and ask a simple question: Have we underestimated how much hormones influence men’s physical health, emotional well-being, and even identity?

The silent chemistry running the show

According to Dr Praveen B. Joshi, Chief Uro-Andrologist and Urological Surgeon, Milann Fertility and Birthing Hospital, Bengaluru, hormones are chemical messengers. They don’t announce themselves loudly; they whisper instructions to organs, muscles, bones, and even the brain. In men, testosterone often gets all the attention - but it’s only one player in a much larger hormonal orchestra.

Cortisol (stress hormone), insulin (blood sugar regulation), thyroid hormones (metabolism), prolactin, estrogen (yes, men have it too), and growth hormone all play crucial roles. When even one of these drifts out of balance, the body notices - sometimes subtly, sometimes dramatically.

The problem? Men are rarely taught to listen to these signals.

Hormonal Imbalance doesn’t always look like you expect

Ask most people what a hormonal imbalance in men looks like, and you’ll probably hear: low libido, erectile issues, or infertility. While these can be signs, they’re often the latter or more obvious ones.

Earlier clues are easier to dismiss:

Persistent fatigue that sleep doesn’t fix

Irritability or unexplained mood swings

Brain fog or poor concentration

Loss of muscle mass despite regular activity

Increased belly fat without major lifestyle changes

Sound familiar? Many men label these as “work stress,” “age catching up,” or simply “part of life.” Rarely do they consider hormones as the root cause.

Stress: The Hormonal disruptor we normalise

Modern masculinity often glorifies endurance - long hours, constant pressure, minimal rest. But chronic stress keeps cortisol levels elevated, and cortisol has a direct suppressive effect on testosterone production.

In simple terms, the body prioritises survival over reproduction. When it thinks you’re under constant threat (deadlines, financial pressure, lack of sleep), it redirects resources away from muscle building, libido, and energy. This creates a quiet hormonal shift that doesn’t happen overnight but accumulates over the years.

Ageing isn’t the Only Factor - Lifestyle is

Yes, testosterone levels gradually decline with age, but age alone doesn’t explain the sharp hormonal imbalances seen in men as early as their 30s and 40s.

Consider this:

Sedentary work environments

Poor sleep quality

Ultra-processed diets

Excess alcohol consumption

Limited sunlight exposure

Each of these affects hormonal regulation. Combined, they can create a perfect storm - one that many men walk around with, unaware that how they feel isn’t inevitable.

The Emotional side no one talks about

Hormonal imbalance isn’t just physical. It can quietly reshape emotional health. Low testosterone and thyroid imbalances have been linked to low motivation, depressive symptoms, and reduced confidence. Yet men are far more likely to internalise these changes rather than seek help - often because they don’t want to appear “weak” or “overly concerned.”

Ironically, ignoring hormonal health can slowly erode the very strength men are expected to embody.

So, how do Men start paying attention?

Awareness is the first step. Not every bad day is hormonal, but recurring patterns deserve attention. Men should consider a medical evaluation if symptoms persist, especially when lifestyle changes don’t help. Comprehensive hormone panels - not just testosterone - can offer valuable insights. Equally important is redefining health conversations. Hormonal balance isn’t about vanity, virility, or shortcuts. It’s about energy, mental clarity, long-term vitality, and quality of life.

A long overdue conversation

Men do experience hormonal imbalances - often quietly, often dismissed, and often untreated. The real issue isn’t biology; it’s awareness. Maybe it’s time we stop treating male hormonal health as an afterthought and start seeing it for what it truly is: a foundational aspect of overall wellbeing.

After all, listening to your body isn’t a weakness. It’s intelligence.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.