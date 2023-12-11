Diabetic Diet: 5 drinks that can help maintain blood sugar levels this winter

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet: If you have diabetes, doctors and nutritionists often suggest opting for calorie-free or low-calorie beverage options to regulate blood sugar levels effectively. Drinks such as smoothies or tea without added calories and alternatives like milk substitutes or sugar-free lemonade with a low calorie count are commonly recommended by doctors. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) underscores the importance of choosing beverages that won't cause a sudden spike in blood sugar, emphasizing zero-calorie or low-calorie choices. The primary rationale behind this recommendation is to mitigate the risk of undesirable side effects, particularly the potential for blood sugar spikes. By carefully selecting your beverages, you can not only avoid unpleasant symptoms but also effectively manage your diabetes symptoms and promote a healthy weight.

In this article, we'll guide you through some of the most diabetes-friendly drink options tailored for the winter season.

Cinnamon-spiced Green Tea: Green tea is a powerhouse of antioxidants, and when combined with the warming touch of cinnamon, it becomes a perfect companion for winter evenings. Cinnamon has been linked to improved insulin sensitivity, making it beneficial for those with diabetes. Simply brew a cup of green tea and add a pinch of cinnamon for a flavorful and health-promoting beverage. It not only supports blood sugar regulation but also provides a refreshing alternative to traditional sugary drinks. Warm Ginger Infusion: Ginger has long been recognised for its anti-inflammatory properties and potential benefits for blood sugar control. Create a soothing ginger infusion by steeping fresh ginger slices in hot water. You can enhance the flavour by adding a hint of lemon or a few mint leaves. This comforting drink can be enjoyed throughout the day, providing warmth and contributing to stable blood sugar levels. Spiced Chai with Almond Milk: Chai is a favourite winter beverage, and by opting for a diabetes-friendly version, you can indulge in its rich flavours without compromising your health. Substitute regular milk with unsweetened almond milk, which is lower in carbohydrates. Add spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves to enhance the taste. This spiced chai not only satisfies your winter cravings but also supports better blood sugar management. Vegetable Broth with Turmeric: A steaming bowl of vegetable broth infused with the golden goodness of turmeric is both nourishing and diabetes-friendly. Turmeric contains curcumin, known for its anti-inflammatory and potential blood sugar-lowering effects. Choose a low-sodium vegetable broth and simmer it with turmeric, black pepper (which enhances curcumin absorption), and your favorite vegetables. This wholesome broth not only warms you up but also contributes to a diabetes-conscious diet. Berry and Avocado Smoothie: While smoothies are often associated with warmer months, a winter-friendly version can be both nutritious and diabetes-friendly. Blend a handful of berries (such as blueberries or raspberries) with half an avocado for a creamy texture. The fiber in berries and healthy fats in avocados contribute to stable blood sugar levels. You can add a splash of unsweetened almond milk and a sprinkle of cinnamon for extra flavour. This smoothie is a delicious way to incorporate fruits into your winter routine without causing spikes in blood sugar.

Latest Health News