How desk workers can manage diabetes better with simple daily changes Long desk hours can raise diabetes risk, but small changes matter. Learn expert-approved tips for daily management, from movement to meals and stress relief.

Diabetes has become one of the fastest-growing chronic health conditions worldwide. For people working long hours at a desk, the risks are even greater, as extended sitting, limited mobility, and irregular schedules can aggravate complications such as cardiovascular disease, high blood glucose levels, and metabolic disorders.

According to Dr Vikram Vora, Medical Director and Chief Health Officer (Indian Subcontinent) at International SOS, addressing these challenges requires both individuals and organisations to adopt mindful, proactive approaches that make day-to-day management easier and more sustainable.

Everyday diabetes strategies for office employees

Move often: breaking the sitting cycle - Every 30 to 60 minutes, break up extended periods of sitting with quick walks, stretches, or even standing meetings. These motions counteract the detrimental effects of extended inactivity and help control blood sugar.

Smart eating choices for stable blood sugar: Prioritise foods that are low on the glycaemic index and rich in nutrients. Meals with fibre, lean protein, and healthy fats provide sustained energy and reduce spikes in blood sugar.

Schedule Regular Check-Ups: Annual health screenings and on-site glucose monitoring help detect changes early, enabling timely adjustments to lifestyle or medication.

Manage Stress: Stress can drive blood sugar higher. Simple practices such as mindfulness, breathing exercises, or short relaxation breaks during the day improve both emotional well-being and glucose control.

Stay Hydrated: Drinking enough water supports better metabolism and helps flush excess sugar from the body, preventing imbalances caused by dehydration.

How workplaces can support diabetes management

By encouraging a diabetes-conscious culture, workplaces can have a significant impact. Providing employees with access to wellness programmes, promoting movement through ergonomically designed setups, and providing healthier food options in cafeterias can all be beneficial. Employers who incorporate these practices into their culture not only enhance worker health but also foster employee loyalty and resilience.

