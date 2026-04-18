The hidden link between diabetes and fatty liver, gastroenterologist with 23 years of experience explains

New Delhi:

For many years, these two diseases have been regarded as independent of each other. However, this view is changing. It is being observed that there is an evident link between these diseases, and one such example is the rising number of patients suffering from fatty liver disease in the context of type 2 diabetes.

About fifty per cent of people with diabetes suffer from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in India.

Why the liver plays a bigger role than you think

However, the role of the liver goes beyond being an organ in the process of digestion. It plays a significant part in how the body regulates its energy. The liver stores excess glucose in the body and uses it up when required. However, in type 2 diabetes patients, this regulation does not work properly as there is insulin resistance.

As Dr Pradeepta Kumar Sethy, Head of Department, Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospitals, Kolkata, states, the liver continues to make glucose despite already having high blood sugar. At the same time, due to fat deposition in the liver, its sensitivity to insulin decreases. So, these two factors keep reinforcing each other.

The lifestyle shift behind the rise

The rise in these two diseases is highly related to lifestyle changes. Sitting for long hours, eating too much processed food, and increased stress are some of the reasons that contribute to this problem. All these practices cause insulin resistance and result in fat accumulation in the liver. The change here is the demographics affected by the problem.

It is no longer confined to obese individuals. Even individuals with a normal body weight are being diagnosed with fatty liver, a condition often referred to as lean fatty liver disease.

Why it often goes unnoticed

One of the biggest challenges is that fatty liver disease develops quietly. There are usually no obvious symptoms in the early stages. When signs do appear, they are often vague, such as fatigue or mild discomfort, and are easy to ignore.

Routine blood tests may show elevated liver enzymes, but without regular screening, many cases go undetected until the disease has progressed.

Why early detection matters

Experts say people with diabetes or prediabetes should be more aware. This is why early detection plays an important role here. With timely intervention through lifestyle change, one may be able to either reverse or retard the development process.

Rather than treating the conditions separately, there has been an emphasis on metabolic fitness as a whole. Diet, exercise, obesity, and even stress have become important factors that cannot be separated from one another. This has been emphasised by Dr Sethy, who states that there has been a transition towards preventative methods and lifestyles in general, with liver health playing a role in metabolism management.

Diabetes and liver disease are no longer separate conversations.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice

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