The ‘healthy-looking’ trap: What your body may be hiding

New Delhi:

Walk into any urban gym today, and you’ll see discipline on display. People who track their calories, follow workout routines, and prioritise fitness as part of their daily life. On the surface, it looks like the definition of good health.

But increasingly, doctors are noticing something that does not match that image.

When looking fit doesn’t mean being healthy

The rise in individuals who seem to be in shape but actually have metabolic problems underneath has been noted. Examples of these include insulin resistance, pre-diabetes, hormone imbalance, and thyroid problems, even among individuals who engage in regular physical activity.

As Dr Hetashvi Gondaliya, a specialist in diabetes and endocrinology, points out, “Fitness and health are not completely interchangeable concepts.”

The body can look strong on the outside while struggling internally.

The invisible factors that matter more

The less obvious factors that contribute to an individual’s health are often ignored. High levels of cortisol due to stress, lack of adequate sleep, poor dietary habits, and excessive exercise all have potential effects on one’s well-being. For example, high cortisol due to stress will affect the individual’s metabolism, regardless of whether he or she exercises or not. Likewise, very strict diets and exercise routines may result in exhaustion, injuries, or hormonal imbalance.

The problem with chasing extremes

In the pursuit of quick results, many people adopt intense routines or strict dietary restrictions. While these may show short-term changes in appearance, they do not always support long-term health.

In some cases, they can do the opposite.

The body needs recovery as much as it needs effort. Without that balance, even a disciplined routine can become counterproductive.

What real health actually looks like

Being healthy should not only depend upon body weight and muscular appearance, but rather the manner in which the body performs its day-to-day functions. The performance of such body activities as energy production, hormonal balance, sleep quality, and mental health can be used as indications of overall health. Health check-ups are equally important in discovering other problems.

There seems to be a pressing need for a shift from merely “looking good” to internalising the process of becoming healthy. This involves considering those aspects that are invisible. Consuming food consciously, dealing with stress, giving yourself enough rest, and recognising the effects on the body. After all, health does not have anything to do with one’s physical appearance but with the functioning of the body.

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