Avoid self-medication: The dangers of unsupervised supplements and painkillers

New Delhi:

In a world that moves fast, recovery is expected to keep pace. A headache is fixed with a pill, fatigue with a supplement, and a minor ache with whatever is easily available. It feels efficient, even harmless. But that convenience is beginning to come at a cost.

Dr Simon Thomas, Senior Director ,Robotic Joint Replacements & Orthopaedics at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh warns that self-medication, especially with supplements and over-the-counter painkillers, is turning into a silent health risk. What seems like a quick solution today can, over time, lead to complications the body does not immediately reveal.

When “health supplements” stop being harmless

Supplements are often seen as safe by default. They promise better immunity, stronger hair, improved energy, and overall well-being. The messaging is simple: if it is marketed as wellness, it must be good for you. But the body does not work that way.

Unsupervised use of supplements can overload systems that are already functioning within a delicate balance. Doctors report cases where people taking supplements for issues like hair fall or fatigue have ended up with nausea, skin reactions, digestive problems, and even elevated liver enzymes or kidney stones.

Part of the problem is the assumption that “more” equals “better”. In reality, excess nutrients do not always get flushed out. Some accumulate, some interfere with other processes, and some simply strain the organs meant to process them.

The hidden danger of everyday painkillers

Painkillers are even more normalised. A headache before a meeting, a backache after a long day, a fever that needs to be managed quickly, the solution often feels obvious. However, frequent and unsupervised use of common drugs like ibuprofen, paracetamol, and diclofenac can quietly affect the body. While providing immediate relief, they also exert strain on the liver, kidneys, and the digestive system. In the long run, this may cause problems like gastrointestinal bleeding, kidney damage, and liver damage. In certain instances, extended use might even elevate the chances of developing heart problems. What makes it even more dangerous is that these drugs act as cover-ups. The continuous pain, which needs to be diagnosed, is immediately relieved without getting to the root of the problem.

Why self-diagnosis makes things worse

Access to information has made it easier than ever to self-diagnose. Some symptoms would correlate with this search, and thus, a remedy could be identified. However, the absence of medical background information will often lead to overlooking some important aspects. A symptom can be caused by several factors, and remedies that can help one individual may not be applicable to another due to differences in age, pre-existing health problems, and other individual features. It is especially dangerous to ignore medical information in relation to vulnerable populations, including older people, pregnant women, and children.

A better way to think about “quick relief”

None of this means that supplements or painkillers are inherently harmful. When used correctly and under medical guidance, they can be effective and necessary. The issue lies in how casually they are consumed. Doctors emphasise the importance of consultation, even for seemingly minor concerns. Understanding dosage, duration, and interactions can make the difference between safe use and long-term harm.

However, minor changes to one’s lifestyle, such as proper nutrition, hydration, and sufficient sleep, can significantly lower the dependence on pills and medication. It sounds too good to be true, but the human body does not operate through shortcuts very often.

Self-medication provides an easy fix, although it fails to understand the message sent by the body. In this process, it creates issues that would require much more time and effort to solve. Often enough, the best choice is to stop, think and question before consuming another pill.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice

Also read: Why unsupervised medication can do more harm than good