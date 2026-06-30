Alpha clears CBFC certification, runtime of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller revealed

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt's film Alpha is generating buzz ahead of its release, with fans eager for every update. Amidst this, Alpha has completed a crucial step: it has received its censor certificate. Let’s find out which certificate the film was awarded and whether any cuts were made.

Moreover, the official synopsis and runtime of the film also

Alpha gets this certificate

According to the viral X post, Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, has received a UA 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 3. It marks Alia Bhatt's first action role. CBFC listings also revealed the film's runtime, confirming that Alpha will be 140 minutes long, or 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Film's star cast

Regarding cuts, no information has surfaced so far, leading to speculation that the film was cleared without any edits. The film features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor also playing pivotal characters. Hrithik Roshan will also have a cameo in Alpha.

What is the film's story?

In addition to issuing the certificate, the CBFC website shared a glimpse of the plot, giving fans insight into Alia's character, Sita. The synopsis reads, 'Driven by a desire for revenge, a young woman eliminates anyone who stands in her way, until her journey uncovers a hidden truth about her own life. She is fearless and ruthless, willing to go to any lengths, and harm anyone, to achieve her ends.'

Alia Bhatt's work front

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the film Jigra. After this, she will be seen in Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Sharvari's work front

Sharvari, who was also seen in Vedaa alongside John Abraham and Munjya was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga. The film also features Naseeruddin Shah and Vedang Raina.

Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe

Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe started off with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 followed by Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017, War in 2019, Pathaan in 2023, and Tiger 3 in 2023. In the Spy Universe, Salman Khan plays Avinash Singh 'Tiger' Rathore while Shah Rukh Khan plays Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan plays Kabir. War 2 will take the series ahead, and the movie Alpha will bring two women characters Alia Bhatt and Sharvari into the universe as the first ever female spy duo.

Also Read: Alpha trailer: Is Hrithik Roshan's Kabir the surprise twist in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's film?