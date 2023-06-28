Diabetes Diet: 5 ways to prevent post-lunch blood sugar spikes

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 ways to prevent post-lunch blood sugar spikes.

Do you suffer from diabetes? If yes, then you must be knowing that controlling your blood sugar is essential. One way to do this is to make sure that your blood sugar doesn't spike too much after lunch. As per the American Diabetes Association (ADA), diabetic people must check their blood sugar levels before meal and after meals. However, here we have mentioned five tips for preventing post-lunch blood sugar spikes that can help you manage your diabetes.

Eat a Balanced Meal

Eating a balanced meal is an important part of controlling your blood sugar, and it's especially important for people with diabetes. Make sure to include foods from each of the food groups in your meal, such as protein, carbohydrates, healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables. Eating a balanced meal will help you feel full longer and keep your blood sugar levels steady throughout the day.

Limit Sugar and Refined Carbs

When it comes to controlling your blood sugar, limiting refined carbohydrates and added sugars is key. Refined carbohydrates like white bread, white rice, and sugary treats can cause rapid spikes in your blood sugar that can be difficult to manage. Instead, focus on complex carbohydrates like whole grains, legumes, and fruits and vegetables for sustained energy throughout the day.

Include Lean Proteins

Protein is an important part of a balanced meal, as it helps slow down digestion and keep you feeling full longer. Incorporating lean proteins such as chicken, turkey, fish, or beans into your lunch will also help prevent blood sugar spikes after eating.

Add Healthy Fats

Including healthy fats such as olive oil, nuts, seeds, avocados, and fatty fish in your lunch can help slow down digestion and keep you feeling full longer. Healthy fats also provide essential nutrients that are important for overall health and well-being.

Drink Water

Staying hydrated is one of the most important things you can do to keep your blood sugar levels in check. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day will help flush out toxins from your body and keep your organs functioning properly. Aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water per day to stay hydrated and prevent your blood sugar from spiking post-lunch.

