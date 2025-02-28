Diabetes and high blood pressure: Experts explain how these silent killers increase heart failure risk High blood pressure and diabetes can make one prone to heart failure. Hence, early detection and management is the need of the hour. In the below article, experts highlight the role of awareness, timely screenings, and lifestyle modifications in preventing cardiovascular disease.

Heart failure is commonly seen in a large number of adults as well as youngsters. Two of its major risk factors that are high blood pressure and diabetes are often overlooked until complications arise. Both conditions silently take a toll on the heart and blood vessels leading to cardiovascular diseases with negative outcomes. Diabetes is a metabolic disease causing high blood sugar levels as the body is unable to produce or use insulin effectively. Common symptoms include frequent urination and thirst, fatigue, and vision problems. If left uncontrolled due to ignorance, diabetes will impact the damage of blood vessels, nerves, and vital organs, increasing the risk of heart failure and death. High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a condition where the force of blood against the artery walls remains consistently high, putting strain on the heart. Some may have warning signs such as headaches, dizziness, nosebleeds, or shortness of breath. Both diabetes and hypertension can impact the heart leading to heart failure.



Dr. Rohit Barnabas, Endocrinology & Diabetologist Zynova Hospital Mumbai said, "Conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes strain the heart. Hypertension makes the heart work harder to pump blood, leading to thickening and weakening of the heart muscle. Likewise, diabetes causes damage to the blood vessels and induces inflammation hence one can develop heart failure if not managed in time. Individuals with hypertension or diabetes must pay attention to their heart health by going for timely screening, active lifestyle inclusive of diet and exercise, and adhering to prescribed medications."

Dr Vidya Suratkal, Cardiologist, Lilavati Hospital Mumbai said “Long-standing diabetes by itself reduces the heart function resulting in heart failure. Uncontrolled diabetes causes renal failure, resulting in heart failure. Diabetes also causes coronary artery blockages which can affect the pumping of the heart and cause heart failure. High blood pressure and diabetes multiply the risk of heart failure. Controlling these conditions with the help of a nutritious diet, exercise, and stress management will improve heart health. Lifestyle changes like reducing salt intake, de-stressing by doing yoga and meditation, staying physically active by exercising daily, and monitoring blood sugar levels at home or clinic can help ensure heart health in the long run."

Dr Upasana Garg, Regional technical chief at Apollo Diagnostics Mumbai, "Many people don’t understand that routine health checkups, even when they feel fine, can detect early signs of cardiovascular stress. Important blood tests such as blood glucose monitoring with the help of a glucometer, or venous blood sample, HbA1c for diabetes control, Lipid profile for cholesterol tracking and certain specialised tests like Apo lipoprotein, hsCRP, etc along with regular blood pressure tracking, ECG, stress test taken as per the expert's advice aid in early diagnosis and treatment. Educating patients about these risks and encouraging proactive cardiac screening can reduce heart failure cases in both the older population and youngsters. Stay vigilant when it comes to your heart health."

