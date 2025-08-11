6 easy Monday detox drinks to refresh your body after a weekend of indulgence Start your Monday with a clean slate. These 6 natural detox drinks help flush out toxins, boost digestion, and leave you feeling light and refreshed.

New Delhi:

Weekends tend to be late nights, large meals, and perhaps some too many sweet or fried snacks. Monday morning, your body may be in need of rebooting. The answer to this issue is detox drinks!

The good news? No drastic cleanses or pricey juices are needed — just some simple, all-natural beverages can detoxify the body from toxins, activate digestion, and make you feel lighter.

6 easy drinks to flush out weekend indulgence

Here are six easy recipes you can follow to kick-start your week on a healthy note.

1. Honey and warm lemon water to boost metabolism

(Image Source : PEXELS)A refreshing lemon, cinnamon, and mint detox drink to start the day light and energised

An age-old morning detox drink that increases metabolism, aids digestion, and cleanses the body of toxins.

Ingredients you'll need:

½ lemon

1 teaspoon honey

1 glass of warm water

How to prepare the drink:

Squeeze half a lemon into warm water in a glass. Add honey, mix well, and sip slowly on an empty stomach.

2. Cucumber-mint cooler for a refreshing cleanse

This cooling drink de-bloats, cools your body, and supports digestion.

Ingredients you will need:

½ cucumber (sliced)

8–10 fresh mint leaves

1 glass of cold water

How to make the drink:

Mix cucumber slices and mint leaves with cold water. Strain if you want a smooth drink. Drink immediately for a refreshing morning pick-me-up.

3. Jeera water to improve digestion

Supports digestion, de-bloats, and regulates bowel movements.

Ingredients you will need:

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 glass of water

How to prepare the drink:

Soak cumin seeds in water overnight. Boil water in the morning for 2–3 minutes, strain, and drink warm.

4. Green tea with ginger for antioxidant power

Relaxing but full detox that is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

Ingredients that you will need:

1 green tea bag or 1 teaspoon loose green tea

3–4 slices of fresh ginger

1 cup hot water

How to prepare the drink:

Steep green tea in hot water. Steep slices of ginger while steeping for 2–3 minutes. Strain if required and have warm.

5. Aloe vera and amla shot for liver healthd

A morning shot that is an instant liver cleanser and immunity booster.

Ingredients you'll need:

30 ml fresh juice of aloe vera

30 ml amla (Indian gooseberry) juice

To prepare the drink:

Combine both juices together in a shot glass. Have on an empty stomach immediately.

6. Turmeric water for inflammation and detox

A strong detox for liver health that's an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant-rich drink.

What you need:

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 glass of warm water

Pinch black pepper (optional)

Instructions to make the drink:

Mix turmeric powder with warm water. Add black pepper for enhanced curcumin absorption. Drink warm.

It is easy to perform a Monday morning detox. Allowing these easy drinks to be part of your daily routine will help your body heal from the weekend revelry, soothe the digestive system, and begin the week anew. Mix them with light, wholesome foods and a good night's rest for the complete benefit.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: How much sugar is too much? Expert explains health risks