Mumbai Rains LIVE: Schools, colleges closed today in Mumbai, Pune as IMD predicts heavy rains

Mumbai:

Heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions continued to affect many parts of Mumbai with widespread waterlogging, reduced visibility and strong winds disrupting normal life across the city. Because of the heavy rains, all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday in view of the India Meteorological Department’s ‘orange’ alert for heavy rain and gusty winds in the metropolis.

In the wake of these developments, the BMC urged citizens to venture outdoors only if necessary and advised them to contact its helpline 1916 in case of any emergency. Multiple landslides triggered by exceptionally heavy rainfall have also disrupted train operations in the Karjat-Lonavala Ghat section on the Mumbai-Pune rail corridor, with Central Railway saying the stretch received a staggering 600 mm of rain in just 24 hours.

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