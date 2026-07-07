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Mumbai Rains LIVE: Schools, colleges closed today in Mumbai, Pune as IMD predicts heavy rains

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Updated:

Multiple landslides triggered by exceptionally heavy rainfall have also disrupted train operations in the Karjat-Lonavala Ghat section on the Mumbai-Pune rail corridor, with Central Railway saying the stretch received a staggering 600 mm of rain in just 24 hours.

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Schools, colleges closed today in Mumbai, Pune as IMD predicts heavy rains
Mumbai Rains LIVE: Schools, colleges closed today in Mumbai, Pune as IMD predicts heavy rains Image Source : PTI
Mumbai:

Heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions continued to affect many parts of Mumbai with widespread waterlogging, reduced visibility and strong winds disrupting normal life across the city. Because of the heavy rains, all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday in view of the India Meteorological Department’s ‘orange’ alert for heavy rain and gusty winds in the metropolis.

In the wake of these developments, the BMC urged citizens to venture outdoors only if necessary and advised them to contact its helpline 1916 in case of any emergency. Multiple landslides triggered by exceptionally heavy rainfall have also disrupted train operations in the Karjat-Lonavala Ghat section on the Mumbai-Pune rail corridor, with Central Railway saying the stretch received a staggering 600 mm of rain in just 24 hours.

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Live updates :Mumbai Flood

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  • 7:49 AM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Mumbai and its suburbs will face moderate flash flood: IMD

    The IMD said Mumbai and its suburbs will face a moderate flash flood risk till 11.30 am on Tuesday, as the weather office warned of surface runoff and inundation in low-lying areas amid continued rainfall. The weather department also predicted heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan on Tuesday. Mumbai City, Suburban Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are among the districts under the flash flood risk outlook, according to IMD.

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Landslide reported near Thakurwadi

    The first landslide was reported near Thakurwadi, affecting all three rail lines in the Bhor Ghat section. Another landslide was reported between Monkey Hill and Khandala, while a tree later fell on the down main line near Khandala station. Central Railway stated tracks suffered extensive damage at some locations due to landslides, but restoration work was launched immediately despite incessant rainfall.

  • 7:46 AM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Landslides reported in the Karjat–Lonavala Ghat section

    The Central Railway (CR) said that multiple landslides were triggered in the Karjat–Lonavala Ghat section on the Mumbai–Pune line after the region received a whopping 600 millimetres of rainfall in 24 hours, severely disrupting rail traffic.

  • 7:43 AM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Vehicular movement on Khopoli-Kusgaon ‘Missing Link’ rerouted

    For the betterment of the commuters, the vehicular movement on the Pune-to-Mumbai stretch of the Khopoli-Kusgaon ‘Missing Link’ was rerouted on Monday after a landslide struck near the exit of Tunnel 2 following heavy rainfall, according to officials. The stretch was partially closed for vehicles for some hours.

  • 7:41 AM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Schools, colleges closed in Mumbai today

    All schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday in view of an ‘orange’ alert for rain issued in the city. The development comes as heavy rain, thunderstorms and waterlogging batter Mumbai, impacting daily life and disrupting rail traffic.

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